Thailand

Wildlife officials search for Bengal tiger roaming across three provinces

Photo courtesy of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation
A Bengal tiger has reportedly been roaming across three provinces and wildlife officials have been searching for the wildcat, which was last seen leaving a forest in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani. The tiger, named “Vijit,” is wearing a tracking collar and the signal emitted from the collar showed the big cat in a eucalyptus plantation in the neighbouring province Kamphaeng Phet, but officials have not been able to find the tiger.

Wildlife officials have also been looking for the tiger in Nakhon Sawan, a province between Uthai Thani and Kamphaeng Phet. A report from the Bangkok Post says officials have only been able to find footprints. The acting director of the Protected Area Regional Office 12 in Nakhon Sawan told reporters that authorities have been ordered to quickly find the tiger because it is believed that the wildcat might be moving toward villages.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
Dedinbed
2021-12-03 14:55
32 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the wildcat, which was last seen leaving a forest They are looking for Tiger Woods then ..
HolyCowCm
2021-12-03 15:12
That is some state of the art tracking collar if they can't pinpoint its exact whereabouts.
AlexPTY
2021-12-03 15:24
Hunt for Africans, and now the tiger.... Priceless...
Jason
2021-12-03 15:38
Ok... ok... so Jay and Tim managed to get a Tiger to run around in the country side as a promo for the Thaiger (read Tiger... get it?). Nice...now you two need to track him down! Hmmm is this a…
Jason
2021-12-03 15:38
Sorry...Friday humor....
Wildlife officials search for Bengal tiger roaming across three provinces
