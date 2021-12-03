Wildlife officials search for Bengal tiger roaming across three provinces

A Bengal tiger has reportedly been roaming across three provinces and wildlife officials have been searching for the wildcat, which was last seen leaving a forest in the Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Uthai Thani. The tiger, named “Vijit,” is wearing a tracking collar and the signal emitted from the collar showed the big cat in a eucalyptus plantation in the neighbouring province Kamphaeng Phet, but officials have not been able to find the tiger.

Wildlife officials have also been looking for the tiger in Nakhon Sawan, a province between Uthai Thani and Kamphaeng Phet. A report from the Bangkok Post says officials have only been able to find footprints. The acting director of the Protected Area Regional Office 12 in Nakhon Sawan told reporters that authorities have been ordered to quickly find the tiger because it is believed that the wildcat might be moving toward villages.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post