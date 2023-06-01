Thai school conducts mass drug testing: Is it a violation of student rights?

Photo by Khaosod.

A Thai school recently conducted a mass urine drug testing initiative for its entire student body, causing online debate as netizens clashed over whether this practice constituted a violation of the students’ rights. The school, local authorities, and health officials collaborated on the project to ensure a drug-free environment. The school is located in the town of Tha Rong in Wichian Buri district of the northern Phetchabun province.

A photograph showed a group of students from the school lining up for the urine drug testing. The photo was posted with the hashtag “#DifferentAngleCoin” on a Facebook page called Return-Official. The post also questioned whether the large-scale drug testing, aimed at 1,600 students, could be considered an infringement upon their rights, or should instead be performed confidentially for high-risk students only.

Following the post, netizens engaged in heated debates, with some agreeing with the necessity of the tests, while others argued against its appropriateness and suggested that only at-risk students should be tested.

Yesterday, Pol. Lt. Col. Pariya Pharsai, Deputy Superintendent of Wichian Buri Police Station, clarified that the testing was part of a joint effort between the school, local authorities, police, and health officials. He stated that the parents of the students had been informed beforehand about the drug tests, which were conducted to prevent drug use and maintain a “white school” status according to the government’s policy. No amphetamine use was detected among the tested students, Sanook reported.

This news comes after a widely circulated incident involving drug testing on a Thai student reported earlier this week.

A 19 year old Thai student‘s admission to a pharmacy faculty at a university was jeopardised after she tested positive for methamphetamine, which she believed was in a skin whitening supplement she ordered from TikTok. The mother raised her daughter from a young age to be a diligent student and was certain her daughter had no prior involvement with drugs.

However, the student was cleared after a second test came back negative.