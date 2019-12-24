Connect with us

North East

Workers at Buriram dog shelter complain of being forced to stay in cages

May Taylor

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Workers at Buriram dog shelter complain of being forced to stay in cages | The Thaiger

PHOTO: sanook.com

Fifteen workers from an animal shelter in Buriram, north-east Thailand, have filed a police report claiming their employer verbally abuses them and forces them to spend time in dog cages.

Thai Residents reports that the shelter employees have also posted on social media, accusing the French man who runs the shelter, named only as ‘Miguel’, of making them stay in cages with dogs. They say they are given no food or water, and verbally abused if their boss is not satisfied with their work.

Following the report, officers from Buriram police station visited the shelter, but Miguel and his Thai wife were reportedly in Bangkok for a television show at the time, although there is no further information as to the nature of the show.

Police found nine out of fifteen employees at the shelter, with the others having accompanied their boss to Bangkok.

A 17 year old girl named as Yok, says she’s been working at the shelter for the past three months, receiving a monthly salary of 10,000 baht. She claims her boss forces her to spend ten minutes at a time sitting in a dog cage, saying it will help the dogs become more familiar with her. Yok says she is afraid of being bitten, but does as she’s asked as she doesn’t want to lose her job.

She says she regularly sees other workers, who’ve been there longer than her, endure verbal abuse and being forced to spend time in dog cages. She says employees have put up with it until now because they get to go home every day and the money is not bad. However, their boss has started to extend the time they spend in the cages, making them remain there until break time, and it seems they’ve had enough.

Thailand’s social media users are up in arms following the accusations, demanding to know why a foreigner who has chosen to live in Thailand would disrespect his Thai staff in this way.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

4 dead, 47 injured in Loei bus crash

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

4 dead, 47 injured in Loei bus crash | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: มะเขือขื่นข่าวเชียงคาน

Just two days after 14 Singaporean tourists were injured in a tour van crash, 4 people have been killed and at least 47 people injured, some seriously, after a tour bus from Buriram lost control last night.

“Brake failure” has been given as the reason for the crash.

The bus, which was carrying mainly elderly Buriram residents, ended up on its side in a roadside ditch, throwing at least four people from the bus as it turned over and crushing them.

The driver, Somjate Sooksong, whose age has not been revealed at this stage, was only slightly injured. He explained to Thai media that he was driving the bus from Loei back to Buriram, in Thailand’s far north-east, when the brakes suddenly failed, causing him to lose control and veer off the road into a ditch.

The injured were taken to a local hospital and police are investigating the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | มะเขือขื่นข่าวเชียงคาน

4 dead, 47 injured in Loei bus crash | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Paroled Thai serial killer “Jack the Ripper” spotted by two students before arrest

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 days ago

on

December 19, 2019

By

Paroled Thai serial killer “Jack the Ripper” spotted by two students before arrest | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Alleged killer of his sixth victim on Sunday, Somkid Pumpuang (front centre), during his arrest in 2005 for five other murders

Police arrested the paroled serial killer Somkid Phumphuang on a train in northeastern Thailand yesterday. He was wanted as a suspect in the killing of a woman in Khon Kaen province on Sunday. Police discovered Somkid, asleep next to the train window at about 10.35am on Wednedday. He was wearing a cap, his face covered by a mask and he had covered himself with a jacket.

Thai media report he was identified and reported by two students, who noticed a mark on his forehead that matched police photos, comparing it using their phones. Police said Somkid did not resist arrest and was taken to a police station in Nong Sarai district of Nakhon Ratchasima for interrogation.

Somkid, dubbed “Jack the Ripper of Thailand,” is the prime suspect in the murder of 51 year old Ratsami Mulichan at her house in Khon Kaen on Sunday. The victim’s son said she told him Somkid, her new lover, was a lawyer and that they met via Facebook. The ‘lawyer’ was in fact a convicted murderer of five other women for which he served time in prison, recently paroled in May.

Ratsami reportedly worked as a hotel maid. She let Somkid move in with her earlier this month and told her son he was going to buy her a car. Police believe Ratsami, a divorcee, was Somkid’s sixth victim. Ratsami died of suffocation. Her body was found wrapped in a blanket, naked from the waist down, her wrists and ankles bound, with wire fastened around her neck, according to police.

Somkid was arrested and convicted of the the murders of five women in 2005. He was sentenced to death, but in 2012 the sentence was commuted to life in prison because he confessed to the crimes. He was then paroled in May this year. The Corrections Department called him a “model prisoner”.

Meanwhile, PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha has ordered the justice minister to re-examine Thailand’s rules regarding sentence reductions, especially in the cases of violent criminals.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

15 year old Buriram girl forced to sell drugs for her boyfriend

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 days ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

15 year old Buriram girl forced to sell drugs for her boyfriend | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Sanook.com

Police in Buriram north east Thailand, have rescued a 15 year old girl and arrested her 33 year old boyfriend after he threatened her with a gun to deliver drugs for his gang.

The girl, known only as “Aum,” called her father, who told police his daughter was being kept locked in a rented room in Nang Rong district and forced to deliver drugs for a local drug gang under threat of violence.

When officials and her family went to save the girl, they found a two room house. A search discovered a teenaged boy and three minors, one of whom was Aum.

“When she saw her aunt with the police, Aum ran and tearfully hugged her, realising she was finally safe.”

A further search of house turned up crystal methamphetamine (ice), methamphetamine pills, weapons and drug paraphernalia, all hidden throughout the house. Police believe the drugs were probably for personal use as there was equipment for smoking ‘ice’ and a digital scale. All the evidence was seized and will be used in the case.

“Louis”, the 33 year old boyfriend, managed to escape when police arrived, but later arrested.

Aum told police she met Louis at a karaoke restaurant, and that he invited her to stay with him and a few friends. She says he started pressuring her into using drugs and later forced her to deliver them for him. She told police about trips to pick up drug shipments and thenbeing forced to deliver the orders. Louis began threatening her with a gun, prompting her to call her father.

SOURCE: Thai Residents | Sanook

15 year old Buriram girl forced to sell drugs for her boyfriend | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง | The Thaiger
คลิป4 hours ago

สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1 | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 days ago

สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 days ago

ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 days ago

โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 days ago

คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
อาชญากรรม4 days ago

พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล7 days ago

ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 week ago

ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย2 weeks ago

12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ

Trending