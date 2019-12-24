Shock closure of factory outside Bangkok leaves 1,000 workers unemployed | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Shock closure of factory outside Bangkok leaves 1,000 workers unemployed
PHOTO: pcr.co.th
A thousand workers have lost their jobs following the sudden closure of the Pongpara Codan Rubber Company, in Samut Sakhon province, just outside the Thai capital.
Thai PBS World reports that employees discovered they were out of a job when they arrived for work at the automotive parts manufacturing company yesterday morning, only to find it closed.
They say they received no warning beforehand and the first they knew of the development was a notice on the gate, instructing workers to collect their final pay packets by Thursday, adding that anyone unable to do so can have the money transferred directly to their bank account.
A representative from the provincial Labour office met with workers at the factory yesterday, to explain their rights and provide information on filing a complaint of wrongful termination should they wish to do so.
It’s understood the company has been in operation for decades, having just celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Thanathorn’s “flash mob” enjoys widespread support amongst Thais
The public is split over what is now being called the opposition’s “flash mob,” and “Skywalk Rally” organised by the Future Forward Party in central Bangkok on December 14, but supporters slightly outnumber opponents, according to a survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll.
The poll was conducted on December 16-17 and included 1,277 Thai adults of various levels of education and occupations across the country.
Nearly half, or 48.6%, of respondents expressed their support for the political rally. Overall, 27.8% said they strongly supported it, saying it was a call for justice and liberty and that they want the new generation to make a change. The remaining 20.8% voiced moderate support, saying people have the right to gather and demonstrate nonviolently.
(Percentages have been rounded up to the nearest .1%)
A slightly smaller 43.7%, opposed the demonstration. Some 15.4% voiced moderate disagreement, saying they are tired of political rallies, while the rest strongly opposed the gathering, believing it was driven by Thanathorn’s self-interest.
The remaining 7.8% of respondents said they weren’t interested.
Other responses to the NIDA pol…
• 30.6% said it is the people’s right to rally peacefully. Another 16.8% said the rally was for the country’s future, while nearly that number, or 15.7% said they are tired of street rallies.
• 14.6% said it was would create renewed division and unrest, while 10.9% said it was a rally against social injustice. 10.3% said it was only intended to protect the Thanathorn and his struggling FFP;
• 4.3% said it showed disrespect for the law and social norms, with 2.8% saying the rally was illegal.
Thanathorn was disqualified as an MP in November for alleged campaign finance violations, and the FFP faces possible dissolution by the Constitutional Court.
Thanathorn has called the accusations “politically motivated.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
PHOTO: Oriental Express
Just days after Thailand set yet another annual record for incoming visitors, a Senate committee is urging the government to speed up the expansion of Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Senate Committee on Transportation, met with Airports of Thailand officials on December 19 and both sides acknowledged the urgent need for the expansion.
After learning of the progress being made and the obstacles facing the project, the committee told the AOT to hasten the decision, since the capacities of both Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports are inadequate and visitor numbers continue to grow.
AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said that the AOT has sent all relevant documents and opinions to the Transport Ministry and the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council for approval.
Nitinai believes a draft could be proposed to the Cabinet as early as January 2020, with construction to begin after approval of the design draft, which is expected to take a year.
MP Rawee Machamadon of the New Palang Dhamma Party said more than 10 organisations and agencies stand in the way of expanding the terminal project, and urged them to reexamine the original master plan. He criticised Nitinai for “putting others under stress” when giving opinions on the project.
Rawee suggested sending the matter to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and requiring related offices to find solutions to what will undoubtedly be the huge cost of the project.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Fakes valued at 50 million baht found in raids in Saraburi
PHOTO: INN News
That’s another 50 million baht worth of counterfeits off the streets.
The Department of Special Investigation has seized counterfeit goods in a series of raids, with a street value of around 50 million baht and including some 158,000 items. In this case, the fakes were mostly brand name eyeglasses and clothing accessories. The DSI, Department of Intellectual Property and representatives from Satyapon & Partners IP Law Firm conducted the raid on counterfeit goods including glasses, belts, baseball caps, and other fake goods in Saraburi Province, just north east of the capital.
The DIP uncovered information on a group that was smuggling counterfeit goods into Thailand. They reported that the goods are imported in cargo shipments before they were moved and hidden in 2 warehouses located in Saraburi.
Officials gathered the necessary documents before a search warrant was issued. Counterfeit products are very popular in Thailand. Often the distribution channel is through online shopping such as Facebook , Instagram accounts, LINE and other applications. The products are paid for via bank transfers or credit cards then the product is normally delivered to the customer by post. Fake goods used to be commonly sold in markets across Thailand, including MBK and popular street markets but have moved over to the online domain.
A warrant was issued by the Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court to conduct the raids in Saraburi. Officials searched two commercial buildings on December 18. The raids also included representatives of the brands to point out the infringed trademarks on their brand name products.
A total of 18,000 counterfeit products were found in the raids including the discovery of 140,000 eyeglasses without the proper importation documents. Together the search led to 158,000 products.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
