Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period? | The Thaiger

Thailand
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?
Where are the people booking share accomodation staying for the Christmas and New Year period?
• Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido are among the top five trending destinations where Thai travellers usher in another year
• Seoul is the most-booked overseas destination for Thai travellers on New Year’s Eve
• Chiang Mai is the most popular domestic destination for Thai travellers on New Year’s Eve with bookings up 90% year-on-year
(Stats from airbnb.com)
For more than a decade, millions of hosts and guests have been coming together through travel on Airbnb. This New Year’s Eve a record number of travellers will be using the Airbnb platform to book their accommodation. Airbnb have shared their stats for accommodation favourites this Christmas and New Year.
Most popular overseas destinations for Thai travellers
With increased flight connectivity and a growing middle class, more and more Thais are travelling overseas to explore new destinations and new cultures. This year their spending power is getting them more value than ever with he strong Thai baht. On New Year’s Eve, the most booked international destination by Thai travellers, based on growth in guest arrivals from last year, is Seoul, South Korea.
While Seoul is the most popular, growth of travel to Japan is rising with Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido all making the top five trending international destinations for Thai travellers this New Year’s Eve*, based on guest arrival growth.
Most popular domestic destinations for Thai travellers
For those opting to stay home and explore Thailand, the cool mountains of northern Thailand are the most popular this New Year’s Eve with Chiang Mai being the most popular domestic destination for Thai travellers. Chiang Mai has also experienced the highest growth rate, with bookings up 90% year-over-year. The top three trending domestic destinations for Thai travellers are:
- Chiang Mai (90% year on year growth)
- Phuket (82% year on year growth)
- Bangkok (64% year on year growth)
Most popular destinations in Thailand
Combining both domestic and international Airbnb booking data, it’s clear that the allure of the city and it’s large-scale end-of-year celebrations has helped to make Bangkok the most booked Thai destination on Airbnb this New Year’s Eve.
The top five most-booked Thai destinations this New Year’s Eve* are:
- Bangkok
- Chiang Mai
- Pattaya
- Phuket
- Samui
Trending New Year’s Eve Experiences in Thailand
During the peak New Year’s Eve** travel season, the top trending Airbnb Experiences booked in Thailand are:
- Nature (400% y-o-y growth)
- Food and Drink (253% y-o-y growth)
*Based on Airbnb internal data of year-over-year growth in guest arrivals for New Year’s Eve weekend 2019 compared to New Year’s Eve weekend 2018.
**Based on Airbnb internal data of year-over-year growth in Airbnb Experiences booking from 30 December to 5 January.
Indonesia
The Chinese sneezed and south-east asian tourism caught cold
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
Things have gone a bit quiet on the tourist front. Thai authorities and people affected by the downturn are wringing their hands as the rise and rise of tourism in the Land of Smiles has seen it first sustained reversal in fortunes for two decades.
But it’s not just in Thailand. It’s not as if the tourists are suddenly going somewhere else. According to industry analysts compiling information for Bloomberg, it’s happening across Asia. It seems the domestic angst over China’s economic challenges and weakening Yuan are causing rumbles across Southeast Asia’s vacation belt.
Where are the Chinese tourists?!
Rising incomes over the past decade fuelled the travel intentions of middle class Chinese. Suddenly they were the world’s largest outbound travel market in the world. The total number of outbound trips from China more than doubled from 57 million in 2010 to 131 million trips in 2017.
When China sneezes the rest of Asia catches cold
The Chinese outbound travel boom over the past 5-10 years that stoked a huge uptick in tourist numbers across Southeast Asia, is now in reverse gear, according to Bloomberg. This decline of travellers from the largest source market in the world has become a painful lesson for south east nations such as Thailand and Indonesia that became overly dependent on Asia’s top economy.
Kampon Adireksombat, Bangkok-based head of economic and financial market research at Siam Commercial Bank says that the slump in Chinese arrivals and spending is being felt throughout the region.
“There’s always a concentration risk when relying on one market, and many countries may not be able to find a replacement for growth fast enough.”
The slump is expected to drag into 2020 if the ongoing China-US trade war continues to weigh down the Chinese economy.
Mandarin-speaking tours, Chinese menus at restaurants, Chinese-signed tour buses and special Chinese immigration queues mushroomed from Danang to Yogyakarta, Phuket to Ho Chi Minh City. The travellers thronged to South east Asia tourist hotspots, lured by their proximity and exotic cultures.
The tour operators, developers, hotels and retailers responded and leapt into action. The demand was sudden and everyone wanted to make sure they could get their slice of the Chinese pie.
The slowdown of outbound tourists now threatens the south-east Asian tourism industry – the investors, the staff, the owners, the people that have bought tour boats, the businesses that have built new theme parks – in some cases the fall-out will be catastrophic. For those that bet too heavily on the Chinese tourism racehorse, the losses will be dramatic.
In many of the countries that saw a big rise in tourist numbers out of China over the past decade, the result is a big oversupply of hotel rooms, particularly in Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.
Companies and local governments doubled down and poured millions of dollars into expanding resorts, hotels, infrastructure and travel facilities. In Thailand airport expansion became a constant hassle for travellers in the last decade.
Thailand’s Central Plaza Hotel Group reported a softening of its hotel business in Q2 2019 due to softening Chinese demand. Occupancy in its Thai properties dropped 7% in the quarter, and the Bangkok-based operator has 2,040 rooms in the pipeline ready to add to its existing portfolio of 6,678 rooms.
They’re just one of the larger hotel groups that have added rooms that will now remain quiet. But some of the development is now completed or almost completed, being rubber stamped before the downturn started.
Bangkok is also expecting a new Ritz Carlton in 2023 as part of a $3.9 billion development, while Hilton will manage two hotels due for 2022 opening. On Phuket, a favorite for beachfront weddings and scuba diving, there will be 18% more hotel rooms by 2024, according to consultancy C9 Hotelworks.
In the past two decades the annual growth in tourists coming to Thailand has averaged 7-12%, year in year out. Now international arrivals in Thailand have grown only 2% this year, not a catastrophe but certainly a downturn.
And the growth hasn’t been restricted to Thailand. In Singapore, casino operators Las Vegas Sands and Genting Singapore announced a US$9 billion expansion of their resorts earlier this year on the back of the success of Hollywood film “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Marriott International has 140 hotels in the pipeline across the region, with plans to more than triple its portfolio by 2023 in the Philippines. Chinese travellers became the biggest group of visitors to Malaysia, adding US$403.7 billion to the Malaysian GDP in 2019.
These large developers have bet on the slump being short-term and that the tourists will eventually come back when the sentiment in the world economy returns to ‘growth’.
In Thailand and the Philippines, tourism grew to account for over 20% of their GDP, twice the global average, and perhaps an unhealthy reliance on the fickly tourist dollar.
But after every boom, follows a downturn. At this stage there has been no ‘bust’ as the drop in Chinese tourists across the region is being replaced by new and emerging tourism feeder markets. But south-east Asia’s countries are now trying to diversify their outreach efforts to reduce their dependence on one or two key markets.
Thailand waived visa fees for Indian tourists earlier this year and airline and hotel operators are trying to boost connections between the two countries. There are new airlines in the pipeline ready to add flights.
Vietnam, where Chinese tourists accounted for a third of 15 million foreign visitors last year, is setting up tourism promotion offices in the UK and Australia, while direct flights between India and Vietnam are being planned.
But, so far, the replacement of other markets has not overcome the hole left by the Chinese. Well, not yet anyway.
The other caveat on all this doom and gloom, and a warning to the doomsayers who think that tourism in countries like Thailand is ‘over’… the trade war WILL be over at some stage, the Thai baht will drop against other currencies, changes will be made in reaction to the drop in numbers. Phuket’s beaches will still be there, Da Nang will still have lovely weather and Angkor Wat will not be going anywhere.
After every sunset is another sunrise.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Politics
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court
The “Illuminati Case”, a charge of sedition against the embattled Future Forward Party, has been rejected by Thailand’s Constitutional Court after a petition for an inquiry back in July. The complaint claimed the popular opposition political party is linked to ‘The Illuminati’, an imaginary secret elite seeking world domination, according to conspiracy theorists.
So, to make this clear, the Thai Constitutional Court was asked to convene a hearing into imaginary charges about an organisation that doesn’t even exist. The charges were brought by a former advisor to the Ombudsman’s Office, in a petition to the Constitutional Court, which accepted the case on July 19.
On December 19, the court notified the Future Forward Party that there was insufficient evidence to rule on the case. A guilty verdict could have led to the dissolution of the party, but the court hasn’t set a date for the reading of its decision.
The Future Forward Party, led by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, which finished third in March’s general election, has consistently been an irritant to the conservative establishment, led by loyalists and the Thai military, in whose favour the courts have consistently ruled. The party is disliked by the bureaucracy for its anti-military stance and its strong public popularity.
The party also could also be dissolved in a separate case involving campaign finance violations. It’s charged with unlawfully accepting loans worth 191 million baht from party leader Thanathorn – the loan documents have been public ever since the arrangements were made.
The Future Forward Party has campaigned to amend the country’s constitution, which was adopted during a period of military rule, to make it more democratic.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Year-end tourism expected to generate over 80 billion baht
PHOTO: Kudla/Shutterstock
The Kasikorn Research Centre says both domestic and foreign tourists in Thailand are expected to generate over 82 billion baht between December 28 and January 5, aka the ‘silly season’. This is traditionally the busiest time for holiday visitors to Thailand. This is up 1.3% year on year, but growth in 2019 is lower than the 7.4% growth of 2018.
The Nation reports that the global economic downturn, coupled with the strong Thai baht, are expected to affect spending by both domestic and foreign tourists, although Thai tourists are expected to generate over 20 billion baht themselves, a small increase (less than 1%) on revenue generated during the 2018 holiday period.
The government’s local stimulus package, “Eat, Shop, Spend”, where registered participants who spend money on shopping, eating and travelling can receive cash-back incentives, has proven to be a huge success but ends on January 31, 2020.
Foreign visitors to Thailand are expected to spend around 54 billion baht during the period, according to the Kasikorn Research Centre. Although this is a 1.7% increase on 2018 revenue, the centre adds that the country’s tourism sector has a bumpy road ahead, with a number of factors affecting the travel and spending decisions made by holidaymakers, and Thailand having to cope with tough tourism competition from other countries and new destinations opening up.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Bangkok is #1 in travel index for fourth year in a row
Thai air pollution crisis spiralling out of control
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Thai government introduces property stimulus package
Two Aussies, Nigerian and Thai arrested with a kilogram of crystal meth – VIDEO
German busted for 5 day overstay in Pattaya
The Chinese sneezed and south-east asian tourism caught cold
Chonburi police officer in motorbike accident after suspected epileptic seizure
Where are Thai airbnb customers staying over the holiday period?
Workers at Buriram dog shelter complain of being forced to stay in cages
Shock closure of factory outside Bangkok leaves 1,000 workers unemployed
“Illuminati Case” against Future Forward Party rejected by Court
Year-end tourism expected to generate over 80 billion baht
Foreigner crashes pickup truck into Chonburi house, speeds away – VIDEO
Two new airlines to hit Thai skies in 2020
Thai Ponzi scheme investigations wrap up
Mono airlift remains key barrier to Koh Samui’s tourism success
Careers and business heading for the scrap-heap. And the ones that will thrive.
Villages fed up with living with dirty water in Phattalung
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
Baht to remain strong into 2020: Kasikorn Research Centre
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
Trending
- Phang Nga4 days ago
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
- Road deaths4 days ago
Thailand ramps up drink-driving campaign for new year break
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
- Expats23 hours ago
Retiring in Thailand, most of the things you need to know
- Bangkok1 day ago
Senate calls for urgent expansion Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport
- Bangkok4 days ago
Hospital in Bangkok first to open a specific medical cannabis clinic
- Environment2 days ago
On Boxing Day the skies will go dark across Thailand – solar eclipse
- Thailand3 days ago
Indian visitors bolster Thailand’s 2019 tourist arrival record