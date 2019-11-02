Tourists warned about thieving monkeys in Khao Yai National Park | The Thaiger

Environment
Tourists warned about thieving monkeys in Khao Yai National Park
PHOTO: Monkeys coming to get your stuff. Khao Yai National Park – Flickr
Officials at Khao Yai National Park, north east of Bangkok, are warning visitors to be aware of rogue monkeys that may steal their belongings. They say tourists who camp overnight need to be particularly vigilant, particularly when preparing food.
Thai Residents reports that with the current cooler weather coinciding with high season in the national park, the increase in visitors also brings more monkeys and they don’t just target tourists. Local villagers are also struggling to protect their belongings against the cheeky primates. One coffee shop owner within the national park says the monkeys regularly break cups and bottles.
People are being advised to never leave their possessions out in the open in front of tents or in the back of trucks. Monkeys are capable of opening bags and are not shy about taking all the contents, even items they don’t know how to use (particularly iPhones according to a park official).
Park officials say the monkeys will often wait for their victims at walkways or at the side of the road and visitors with trucks in particular are advised to place a cover over the back and on the roof if there are any belongings stored there. Campers are also being advised to stow their possessions securely as monkeys will enter tents while they are empty and steal whatever they can.
If you catch a monkey with your belongings, the best advice is to let it go. The monkey will not be afraid to fight back if you try to tackle it and you may end up being bitten or scratched.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok will be underwater in 30 years says new study
Glug, glug, glug…
An NGO that analyses and reports on climate science, says many cities, including Bangkok, will be under water in 30 years due to rising sea levels.
The dramatic and frightening report from Climate Central says sea levels are expected to rise up to 2.1 metres or even more in this century, putting more than 300 million people at risk of flooding at least once a year. An earlier study put the figure at 80 million.
Climate Central’s senior scientist and leader of the research team says the previous study used satellite images of land height for calculation and didn’t take into account the height of trees or buildings.
“Our researchers solved this problem by using artificial intelligence and found results from the previous report unreliable.”
Climate change will affect many regions, but especially Asia, where more than half the world’s population lives in high risk areas in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.
According to the new report, 12 million people in risky areas in Thailand, especially Bangkok, will be affected by 2050, with another 20 million in Vietnam, whose southern region will virtually disappear, including most of Ho Chi Minh City.
Indonesia, where the report says around 23 million people will be affected, has recently announced that its capital will move from Jakarta to East Kalimantan on Borneo.
SOURCE: The Nation | Climate Central
Russian 10 year old survives stings from box jellyfish on Koh Samui
PHOTOS: Khaosod English
A ten year old boy has survived stings from a box jellyfish at Lamai Beach in Koh Samui. The box jellyfish is one of the most toxic creatures in the sea and is a real, if infrequent, danger floating around the Gulf of Thailand. It has the deadliest venoms of all marine invertebrates.
The Russian boy was reportedly stung by the box jellyfish around 8:30 on Wednesday morning while swimming at the popular Lamai Beach.
He was rushed to hospital by an emergency volunteer rescue Foundation, according to local tourism official Krissana Pornhomkoh. Khaosod English report that the boy was released from the hospital last night. Now Krissana is warning other tourists to be on the lookout for the creatures, a virtually impossible task given they float under the surface.
“Box jellyfish can be found on Koh Samui year-round, but are especially rampant from July through October.”
Eight people have been stung and injured by jellyfish on Koh Samui this year, which Krissana said was slightly less than most years.
An emergency responder commented in a news video during the rescue that the box jellyfish’s tentacles that stung the boy were short and small. Even separated from the main bowl-head of the jellyfish, the tentacles can inflict a severe of fatal sting. Several tourists have died from box jellyfish attacks on Thai beaches, including a German man back in 2015.
The jellyfish’s sting is reported to be so painful that victims are known to die of shock or heart failure even before reaching the shore. Marine officials have erected additional jellyfish nets and put up warning signs along Lamai Beach since July. Poles with vinegar for first aid are also placed at intervals throughout the beach.
If stung by a box jellyfish, as distinct from a (Bluebottle), “immediately get out of the water and rinse the area with vinegar for at least 30 seconds and gently remove the tentacles from the skin”.
“Call emergency services. On Koh Samui, dial 1669”.
Portuguese Man 0′ War jellyfish stings are more common along Thailand’s Andaman Coast but are rarely dangerous, although very painful. Box jellyfish are not know to frequent the Andaman coast. Jellyfish don’t ‘attack’ people, people simply swim unwittingly into their tentacles.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Sand dunes exposed as water in Mekong River falls to critical level
PHOTO: AFP
Sand dunes are now being exposed for the first time in a century along many sections of the Mekong River, as water levels fall to a new low milestone of 1.5 metres. Sand dunes can now be seen along many sections, causing problems for fishing vessels and cargo boats trying to travel along the river.
The Bangkok Post reports that insufficient rainfall is leaving many reservoirs in Nakhon Phanom, on the Laos border, at only 20 – 30% of their usual capacity, with the Mekong’s tributaries now running dry.
The chairman of the Nakhon Phanom environmental conservation club, Arthit Phanasoon, says research studies claim the construction of dams in China and Laos are a big part of the problem. He fears the effect that will be had on the water’s ecosystem if fish are unable to migrate upstream to spawn as they normally do each year.
This in turn will have a negative impact on the livelihood of fishermen and farmers along the shores of the Mekong River.
Meanwhile dam owners say they’re not responsible for the water supply problem, HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
