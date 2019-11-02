Tourists warned about thieving monkeys in Khao Yai National Park | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Monkeys coming to get your stuff. Khao Yai National Park – Flickr

Officials at Khao Yai National Park, north east of Bangkok, are warning visitors to be aware of rogue monkeys that may steal their belongings. They say tourists who camp overnight need to be particularly vigilant, particularly when preparing food.

Thai Residents reports that with the current cooler weather coinciding with high season in the national park, the increase in visitors also brings more monkeys and they don’t just target tourists. Local villagers are also struggling to protect their belongings against the cheeky primates. One coffee shop owner within the national park says the monkeys regularly break cups and bottles.

People are being advised to never leave their possessions out in the open in front of tents or in the back of trucks. Monkeys are capable of opening bags and are not shy about taking all the contents, even items they don’t know how to use (particularly iPhones according to a park official).

Park officials say the monkeys will often wait for their victims at walkways or at the side of the road and visitors with trucks in particular are advised to place a cover over the back and on the roof if there are any belongings stored there. Campers are also being advised to stow their possessions securely as monkeys will enter tents while they are empty and steal whatever they can.

If you catch a monkey with your belongings, the best advice is to let it go. The monkey will not be afraid to fight back if you try to tackle it and you may end up being bitten or scratched.

SOURCE: Thai Residents