Thai man claims he’s 128 years old, reveals his secrets for living | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: khaosod.co.th

A Thai man who claims he is 128 year old has revealed the secrets of his longevity to a reporter from khaosod.co.th. His ID card identifies that he was born during the reign of King Rama V on April 9, 1891.

Mr. Orn Parnchompoo and his ‘young wife, 70 year old Song Parnchompoo, have 7 children and 11 grandchildren, all living together in None Somboon Village of Sitart District, north-east Thailand.

He says clean food and physical exercise are the secret of his longevity. He showed his strength by sweeping his wooden house and climbing a flight of stairs, according to the Khao Sod story.

“All my friends have died and I still miss them. If possible, I would like to live until I reach the age of 200.”

But according to Wikipedia, the oldest known living man is Gustav Gerneth of Germany, aged 113 years and 316 days. Still, we wish Orn a long life and note that he’s done well to marry a woman 58 years younger than him!! But, hey, who’s counting.

SOURCE: khaosod.co.th | ThaiResidents.com