Stray bullet hits minivan, kills female passenger | The Thaiger

North East
Stray bullet hits minivan, kills female passenger
PHOTO: sanook.com
A 27 year old woman has died after a stray bullet hit the minivan in which she was travelling and penetrated the right-hand side of her body. The incident appears to be an accident. Thai Residents reports that the shooting took place around 1.30am yesterday morning. It’s understood the woman was travelling from Buriram in Thailand’s north east, to Bangkok in the van with her husband.
Locals have told police that teenagers were playing with liv guns as the minivan passed through the area. Although the van driver raced his wounded passenger to hospital, she died of her injuries.
The police are now attempting to track down and identify the teenager who fired the shot that killed the woman.
SOURCE: Thai Residents | sanook.com
Business
Kind-hearted coffin seller turns a blind eye to repeated theft
PHOTO: MCOT
“A coffin maker, who supplies Jamnong, says the store is left open at night, often with no staff in attendance.”
The kind-hearted owner of a coffin shop in Buriram, north-east Thailand, has admitted he regularly has to deal with coffins being stolen from his premises, but can’t bring himself to file police reports against the perpetrators, as he feels they must be dealing with financial hardship while grieving.
Thai Residents reports that the 50 year old store owner, named as Jamnong, says the theft of his coffins is a regular occurrence, but that it’s usually only the cheaper options, priced at 600 – 800 baht, that are taken. Up until now, he’s turned a blind eye to it out of sympathy.
However, the latest theft involved a significantly more expensive coffin, which was priced at 4,500 baht and Jamnong wonders if this one was stolen for its resale value as opposed to being needed by a grieving family.
Despite this, he still wasn’t able to bring himself to file a police report, saying if the coffin is truly needed, he’s happy to give it away. He also points out that he doesn’t mind if people come to him directly and ask for a free coffin or a discount, if they’re unable to pay the full price.
Jamnong says he would like the coffin thieves to think about the repercussions of their actions, as each theft costs him money. He has been unable to make any profit as a result of the thefts and says he now has no choice but to install CCTV at his shop.
He says he’s prepared to report the next theft to police and to press charges, particularly if he suspects a coffin is being stolen to be resold, as opposed to being genuinely needed by someone who can’t afford to pay for it.
A coffin maker, who supplies Jamnong, says the store is left open at night, often with no staff in attendance. The general understanding is that customers taking a coffin will call the phone number displayed at the front of the store to arrange payment at a later stage, but lately this agreement is being ignored as people abuse the store owner’s trust.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
North East
Couple realise they’d won the lottery when driving back to hometown in the north-east
PHOTO: Sanook
A husband and wife were driving back to Yasothon Province in the north-east from Bangkok when they checked Sunday’s draw of the twice-monthly Thai Government lottery. They’d won the first prize! 6 million baht.
The couple work as vendors at the Sampeng Market in ChinaTown, Bangkok. The winning numbers were 453522.
23 years old Methinee and her 34 year old husband Praiwan turns up to show the media today their winning tickets and two broad smiles. The say they’ve been working together everyday selling at the Sampeng market in ChinaTown. The market is famous, or infamous, for selling cheap bulk items from China. They were on the way to visit Methinee’s family in Yasothon when they checked and realised they’d won the big prize. Methinee explained she has 6 brothers and sisters who still live and work in their hometown.
She says met her husband and fell in love before moving in together and had 1 child. They have just finished building a house and the car that they’d leased still had a few months of payment left. But they thought they had created a good start for their small family. Now all that has changed.
They say they selected their lucky numbers from their car number plates or “whatever feels right”. The one winning ticket delivered them a total of 6 million baht.
Praiwan told the media he wants his wife to keep and control the money received from the prize. They say they will pay off all the debts and then bank the rest for their child.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
North East
Government donates tents to Korat traders in wake of devastating market fire
PHOTO: Prasit Tangprasert
Following a fire on Sunday night that ripped through the Mae Kim Heng market in Nakorn Ratchasima (Korat), north-eastern Thailand, the provincial government has provided tents for over 100 affected vendors. The Nation reports that the blaze started in a flower shop near the front of the market, where a large volume of foam blocks, used in floral displays, were being stored.
The fire went on to destroy two units of a commercial building adjacent to the market, leading to 50 million baht in damages. Half of the market was also destroyed, with its steel-structure roof collapsing.
The owner of the flower shop, Somporn Palatwong, says she had flowers in stock ready for Father’s Day on Thursday, and estimates that she has incurred damages amounting to approximately 500,000 baht.
It’s understood that in addition to the tents provided by local officials, market traders are also eligible for a new temporary area in which to conduct business, while government engineers examine the structure of the marketplace and officials work to establish what caused the fire.
They expect to have an official report ready next week.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Top 10 ways to cope with Thailand’s humidity
New cruise to Lan Ha Bay, Vietnam
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Grab v Get v Food Panda – Delivery apps battle for the streets of Thailand
British tourist locked up in ‘horror’ prison, fellow inmate dies in his arms
Russian nabbed for 7 year overstay in Samui
“Medical cannabis is no panacea” – Thai FDA
Prostitution, the CIA, David Bowie and Patpong – Undercover in Bangkok infamous red light district
Fish sauce excluded from Thailand’s proposed tax on salty foods
Thailand’s road carnage is getting worse
UPDATE: Polish and Thai kayak pair still missing off Phuket
Stray bullet hits minivan, kills female passenger
Injured Irish tourist refuses to pay, starts fight, ends up on footpath in Pattaya
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Phuket King’s Cup regatta organisers deny allegations of coral destruction at Kata
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
British diver’s lawyer claims jury blundered in Elon Musk defamation trial
UPDATE: No sightings after a full second day of searching for missing kayak couple off Phuket
Drunk driver collides with motorcycle in Phuket, killing the rider
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Thai army takes delivery of Chinese battle tanks
Pattaya officials shamed into beefing up tourist security after German TV report
Artist eats $120,000 banana at exhibition
Bad report card for PM Prayut after 6 months in office
UPDATE: Missing Polish tourist and Thai friend in canoe off Phuket
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”
ม็อบ “สมัชชาคนจน” เดินเท้าถึงทำเนียบ กดดันรัฐบาลไม่จริงใจ [Live]
ชมวาทะเด็ดธนาธร ให้การศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ คดีวีลัค ทำงานการเมืองเพราะอยากเปลี่ยนแปลงสังคม
ตรวจหวย 16/10/62 รางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
- Business15 hours ago
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
- Bangkok4 days ago
Over 50 Chinese youth arrested for running scam call centre from Samui hotel
- Business4 days ago
FULL TIME WRITER – English language
- Economy3 days ago
Increase agreed for Thailand’s minimum wage
- South3 days ago
Thai government looks to revive Pak Bara and Songkhla deep-sea port projects