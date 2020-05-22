Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate | The Thaiger

Crime
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Police seized hundreds of kilograms of marijuana from a drug network run by a mystery woman in the Isaan region, north east Thailand. The syndicate was run by a woman known as “Jae Saigon,” meaning “sister on the merit path,” according to Bangkok Post.
A photo from a police suspects chart shows a woman wearing a white robe and her hands placed together in the “wai” position. It’s not reported how large the network might be, or how smuggling cannabis and making merit go together.
For those looking for a lot of marijuana, people were able to place a “weed order” with Jae Saigon on the messaging app Line. In a sting, a police officer placed an order for 100 kilograms on the app. The delivery address was a vacant warehouse in Nam Phong, a district in Khon Kaen.
After seizing the 100 kilograms and arresting the drug delivers, police confiscated another 300 kilograms at a house in Mukdahan, a province near the Laos border. Altogether, the cannabis had a street value of 1.2 million baht.
Those arrested are 41 year old Samai Chareechai, 38 year old Sarayut Somdee and 45 year old Pongsak Phasuk. All of them are from Mukdahan. They were in charge of driving to deliveries and contacting customers on the app.
Police are still on the lookout for the mysterious Jae Saigon.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
ขอนแก่น ตำรวจภาค4จับผู้ต้องหาพร้อมกัญชา400กก. #เครือข่ายเจ๊สายบุญ
ขอนแก่น ตำรวจภาค4จับผู้ต้องหาพร้อมกัญชา400กก.เครือข่ายเจ๊สายบุญ…. ดูต่อได้ที่ : https://www.khonkaenlink.info/home/news/10637.html
Posted by ข่าวขอนแก่น on Thursday, 21 May 2020
Crime
Surat Thani police extortion case – police chief promises swift and thorough investigation
Police in the southern Surat Thani province have been ordered to speed up their internal investigation into allegations that 3 of their officers demanded 5 million baht from a trader to drop charges relating to the purchase of seafood from local fishermen. The report will be submitted to the National Anti-Corruption Commission. A spokesman said today that the investigation is being headed the deputy provincial police commander .
“The panel has been instructed to be thorough and without compromise. Their report will be submitted to the NACC as soon as possible. The probe will be sped up. It will take 3 or 4 days to complete.’’
Provincial Police Region 8 has also set up a separate disciplinary panel to investigate the 3 officers, who will be transferred to the police regional office in Phuket.
On Wednesday, about 200 angry fishermen from Surat Thani’s Kanchanadit district surrounded a police car and rioted after they heard that the 3 officers had tried to extort money from the trader, Anucha Binmusa.
Police reinforcements were sent to the scene to negotiate with the hundreds of locals who turned up to add their support to the trader and vent their anger at the police attempt to extort money. They later dispersed.
46 year old Anucha, the cockle trader, later filed an official complaint with local police against the 3 officers, accusing them of demanding money in exchange for dropping charges over the purchase of baby cockles, which they claimed were harvested illegally. Anucha says the cockles were harvested by local fishermen from the Tapi River.
The three officers had seized 23 sacks containing 700 kilograms of baby cockles valued around 500,000 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
Police have arrested a man growing 1,200 cannabis plants in Eastern Thailand this morning. After a tip about the illegal marijuana plantation, police raided and uprooted the hundreds of cannabis plants, reporting that they weighed over 500 kilograms, according to Bangkok Post.
The marijuana was planted on land near the Pang Sida National Park, in Sa Kaeo. The farm covered around 6 rai of land, or about 2.4 acres.
Police arrested 46 year old Supachai Boonpro who had no ownership documents for the land. He told police that he doesn’t partake in the crop he was growing. Police gave the man a urine test and it came out clean.
SOURCE:Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
The alleged motorcycle driver in a recent Chiang Rai robbery has been found hanging in a forest in the upper northern Phayao province, in an apparent suicide. Two men pulled off the daring daytime robbery of more than a million baht in Chiang Saen district last Monday. Both men were then tracked down by police.
The first suspect, identified only as “Sitthichok,” a former Chiang Saen agricultural cooperative employee, was arrested yesterday. Police say the man confessed to stealing 1.05 million baht with his brother in law to pay off gambling debts. He says he left the gun used in the robbery with a friend after committing the heist. The friend then allegedly contacted police after he heard about the crime.
Police say Sittichok at first denied all charges and claimed no connection with the robbery, but after further interrogation he confessed, also giving up his brother in law as the motorcycle driver.
Sitthichok had only 200,000 baht remaining from of the 1,005,000 he stole. He told police the rest was used to pay off gambling debts.
The brother in law, 48 year old Cheunjai Konkham, was found dead by the police in the Phayao forest. Police assume he committed suicide, choosing death over a lengthy prison sentence.
Authorities say a forensic team has collected evidence and had also sent the body for a postmortem examination.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Surat Thani police extortion case – police chief promises swift and thorough investigation
African horse sickness: Imported zebras need health check and quarantine
Cyclone Amphan’s death toll climbs to 83 in India and Bangladesh – VIDEO
More stranded Burmese workers to be allowed home
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
China proposes new “security law” for Hong Kong
U-Tapao airport maintenance facility going ahead despite obstacles
Government prepares for safe reopening of schools on July 1
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Survey finds Bangkok’s public transport lacking when it comes to safety measures
Thai prison governor fired for allowing inmate conjugal visit
Upgrades to ‘luxury quarantine’ available for returnees
Thai Chamber of Commerce warns 10 million jobs in peril if lock-down persists
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Four destinations removed from Thailand’s “high risk” list
Bangkok officials conduct spot checks on 200 shopping centres and retailers
Shopping centres, department stores prepare to reopen tomorrow
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
- Education2 days ago
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
- Business3 days ago
Hotels across Thailand angered by European tour group’s failure to pay up
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
- Thailand2 days ago
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways files for bankruptcy protection
- Business3 days ago
Thai company steps up to ease condom shortage
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya officials inspect beaches for compliance with closure order