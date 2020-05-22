Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Crime

Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman's marijuana syndicate
PHOTO: Khon Kaen Link
Police seized hundreds of kilograms of marijuana from a drug network run by a mystery woman in the Isaan region, north east Thailand. The syndicate was run by a woman known as “Jae Saigon,” meaning “sister on the merit path,” according to Bangkok Post.

A photo from a police suspects chart shows a woman wearing a white robe and her hands placed together in the “wai” position. It’s not reported how large the network might be, or how smuggling cannabis and making merit go together.

For those looking for a lot of marijuana, people were able to place a “weed order” with Jae Saigon on the messaging app Line. In a sting, a police officer placed an order for 100 kilograms on the app. The delivery address was a vacant warehouse in Nam Phong, a district in Khon Kaen.

After seizing the 100 kilograms and arresting the drug delivers, police confiscated another 300 kilograms at a house in Mukdahan, a province near the Laos border. Altogether, the cannabis had a street value of 1.2 million baht.

Those arrested are 41 year old Samai Chareechai, 38 year old Sarayut Somdee and 45 year old Pongsak Phasuk. All of them are from Mukdahan. They were in charge of driving to deliveries and contacting customers on the app.

Police are still on the lookout for the mysterious Jae Saigon.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

ขอนแก่น ตำรวจภาค4จับผู้ต้องหาพร้อมกัญชา400กก. #เครือข่ายเจ๊สายบุญ

ขอนแก่น ตำรวจภาค4จับผู้ต้องหาพร้อมกัญชา400กก.เครือข่ายเจ๊สายบุญ…. ดูต่อได้ที่ : https://www.khonkaenlink.info/home/news/10637.html

Posted by ข่าวขอนแก่น on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Caitlin Ashworth

Surat Thani police extortion case – police chief promises swift and thorough investigation
Surat Thani police extortion case - police chief promises swift and thorough investigation

Surat Thani police extortion case - police chief promises swift and thorough investigation

Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest

Trending