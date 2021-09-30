Pickup truck falls 6 stories from 8th floor parking garage

In a bizarre accident in Nakhon Ratchasima that amazingly resulted in only 2 injuries and no deaths, a pickup truck smashed through a wall and plummeted 6 floors. The truck crash took place last night in Muang district on the 8th floor of a hospital parking building.

The crash took place at about 7 o’clock in the evening at the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital where the driver had been seen arguing with a woman in the parking lot before he went to his car on the 8th floor of the parking garage, according to eyewitnesses to the incident.

The man got into his vehicle – a Toyota Vigo pickup truck registered locally in the province – and then accelerated into a retaining wall. The wall gave way and the pickup truck fell from the 8th floor down 6 floors before crashing to a halt at the 2nd floor of the parking building.

The car landed in a passageway on the 2nd floor raining chunks of concrete from the 8th-floor wall above as well. One of those chunks hit a person who was shopping for food on the ground floor below.

Rescue workers came to the scene to find that while the pickup truck was wrecked, the man driving the car was not killed in the 6 story fall. He sustained injuries, though the details of the severity and extent of his injuries were not released. Police are still further investigating the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

