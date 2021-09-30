Connect with us

North East

Pickup truck falls 6 stories from 8th floor parking garage

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A pickup truck falls 6 stories from the 8th floor of a hospital. (via Prasit Tangprasert)

In a bizarre accident in Nakhon Ratchasima that amazingly resulted in only 2 injuries and no deaths, a pickup truck smashed through a wall and plummeted 6 floors. The truck crash took place last night in Muang district on the 8th floor of a hospital parking building.

The crash took place at about 7 o’clock in the evening at the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital where the driver had been seen arguing with a woman in the parking lot before he went to his car on the 8th floor of the parking garage, according to eyewitnesses to the incident.

The man got into his vehicle – a Toyota Vigo pickup truck registered locally in the province – and then accelerated into a retaining wall. The wall gave way and the pickup truck fell from the 8th floor down 6 floors before crashing to a halt at the 2nd floor of the parking building.

The car landed in a passageway on the 2nd floor raining chunks of concrete from the 8th-floor wall above as well. One of those chunks hit a person who was shopping for food on the ground floor below.

Rescue workers came to the scene to find that while the pickup truck was wrecked, the man driving the car was not killed in the 6 story fall. He sustained injuries, though the details of the severity and extent of his injuries were not released. Police are still further investigating the incident.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Recent comments:
image
billywillyjones
2021-09-30 13:13
I recall this happenign before in another place. Are these "retaining walls" or just look like retaining walls. Shoddy construction most likely. In China they have actual buildings collapsing on themselves. Is this next for Thailand?
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-30 13:16
That's what I always do after an argument. Jump in my car and drive into a wall.
image
yetanother
2021-09-30 13:38
"and then accelerated into a retaining wall..." botched suicide; attempt number 1 a failure
image
Bob20
2021-09-30 13:44
Thanks for the detail that the car was wrecked. Totally unexpected. Amazing!!! 😲
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

