North East
In northeast Thailand, a pretty camping site is being offered for free
In Thailand’s northeast Nakhon Ratchasima province, the Department of Rural Roads is letting tourists stay at a pretty camping site for free.
The site is located between markers Km18 and Km19 on Rural Road 3052 of Wang Nam Khiao district. It overlooks the Baan San Kamphaeng Reservoir.
There is a lane along the reservoir where people can walk, jog, and ride bicycles.
The site is also 6 kilometres away from a popular viewpoint where people go to see herds of wild bulls at the Khao Phaeng Ma Non-Hunting Area.
Those who plan to camp out at the site are required to register in person at the Wang Nam Khiao Rural Road Office.
Thailand’s weather is known to be scorchingly hot, but winter is the perfect time to go camping in some of the country’s beautiful scenic areas.
Last year, a campsite opened near the Doi Mon Mak mountain in Chiang Mai. Last month, hundreds of tourists crowded the summit of the 1,100-metre peak to watch the sunrise through the mountain’s misty fog.
The mountain now expects to see more visitors in the coming months, since Thais like the cool new year temperatures and the Covid-19 situation is improving, said the Mae Chaem district chief.
The district is also planning to build and upgrade tourism facilities at the mountain. This includes roads leading to nature treks, car parks, and campsite expansion.
Meanwhile, Khao Yai National Park has hotels that are perfect for “glamping” (glamorous camping) against the backdrop of the enticing wilderness. A popular spot at Khao Yai is the Lam Ta Kong viewpoint. Khao Yai is Thailand’s first national park. Due to the abundance of flora and fauna, it has been recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Chiang Mai’s Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain peak, also often draws many outdoor adventurers to its campgrounds. Doi Inthanon is 2,565 metres above sea level. Over 10,000 people ventured to Doi Inthanon over a three-day weekend in October.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
In northeast Thailand, a pretty camping site is being offered for free
Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
No link between phishing and Shopee transfer scam
From soapy king to supersleuth, Chuwit’s rehabilitation
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
‘Pattaya Coffee on the Beach’ festival coming up tomorrow
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Thailand toughens visa policy to crackdown on illegal foreign businesses
Sold or stolen – South Korean adoptees seek truth
“Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout arrives in Russia as part of US-Russia prisoner swap
Bangkok could hit lows of 18°C next week | GMT
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis4 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Hot News4 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Politics4 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand