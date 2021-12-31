Connect with us

Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, sees rush of New Year’s campers

PHOTO: Doi Inthanon is packed with New Year's campers. (via Panumet Tanraksa)

In Chiang Mai, Thailand’s highest mountain peak is riddled with tents as tourists flock to the mountains to celebrate the New Year’s holiday in nature. The campgrounds at Doi Inthanon were full of campers enjoying the cool weather and beautiful scenery.

At 2,565 metres above sea level, Doi Inthanon is the tallest mountain in Thailand and a popular getaway for domestic tourism. Nearby attractions in the mountainous region like Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Doi Mon Jaem, and Doi Ang Khand mountains draw visitors for a nature retreat.

The deputy governor of Chiang Mai attributed the influx of tourists to the province to the Covid-19 safety measures around the country, the draw of the cool relaxing weather, and the New Year’s countdown events organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Resorts, lodges and campgrounds around Wat Phra That Doi Suthep reported being fully booked while some further off camping areas still had a bit of space for tents. The roads suffered though, as the majority of travellers were families who drove their own cars into the town, causing significant congestion and traffic bottlenecking on the roads to the mountains.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Doi Inthanon, Thailand's highest peak, sees rush of New Year's campers
