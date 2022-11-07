Connect with us

Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view

Doi Mon Mak, photo by Nation Thailand.

The glorious view at one mountain in Thailand’s iconic northern province of Chiang Mai drew hundreds of tourists yesterday. The tourists crowded at the summit of the 1,100-metre peak to watch the sunrise through the mountain’s misty fog. 

The mountain now expects to see more visitors in the coming months, since Thais like the cool New Year temperatures and the Covid-19 situation is improving, said the Mae Chaem district chief. 

The mountain, Doi Mon Mak, opened for tourists in 2019 as a new viewpoint. Last year, a campsite was opened there so that mountain adventurers could stay overnight and catch the sunrise, Nation Thailand reported.

The district chief added that hotels and resorts in Mae Chaem have opened for the high season after being closed for over two years due to the pandemic. 

The district is also planning to build and upgrade tourism facilities at the mountain. This includes roads leading to nature treks, car parks, and campsite expansion. This is to attract attract year round. 

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has several big campaigns planned to draw visitors to Chiang Mai during the High Season from November to March. 

One campaign is titled, “Northern Charm of the Past.” This campaign is centred around the culture of the historic Lanna Kingdom, which Chiang Mai used to be part of. The campaign will target working people, multi-generational families, and active seniors.

Other campaigns will focus on craftsmanship, ancient temples, dining, and dining. 

TAT’s “Amazing Northern Road Trip” campaign will involve sightseeing trips for drivers, cyclists, and joggers. 

TAT’s Chiang Mai director, Suladda Sarutilavan, said the overall tourism industry in Chiang Mai expanded 2.8% year on year as of October.

 

