North East
‘Furry Green’ snake discovered in Northeast Thailand
One thing we don’t usually need in Thailand is a fur coat. Unless you’re a snake.
A local of Sakhon Nakhon province in Northeast Thailand has discovered a rare species of snake just near his home last month… a snake with green fur. Lots of green fur!
The local man, Tu, is now awaiting for authorities to identify the strange reptile. Other locals reportedly told media they believe the snake might be a puff-faced water snake. They say that if it is one, then the ‘fur’ growing on it is moss that started to grow on its body when it waited to catch prey in shallow and rocky crevices.
Puff-faced water snakes are mostly dark brown or black. They are highly venomous, and found primarily in India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. They come in different variations.
Tu is currently keeping the snake he found at his house, while he waits for authorities to identify it. He found it in a dirty swamp. Tu’s niece told Yahoo News she thought the snake could be a good opportunity to educate people.
“I have never seen a snake that looked like this before. My family and I thought it would be useful to let people find out what it is and research about it”.
A video of the snake has been posted on Youtube under an account named TRUTHS STRANGER. It is complete with dramatic music (which makes the snake appear greener and furrier).
SOURCE: Indian Express
