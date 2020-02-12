Don’t blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat | The Thaiger

North East
Don’t blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat
“The army chief offered his condolences to families of those killed and the injured and promised a career in the army if the victims’ children want to join the service.”
The 32 year old gunman who shot 30 people dead during his Saturday afternoon shooting spree in Korat over the weekend, Jakrapanth Thomma, owned legally registered guns. He had five guns – three pistols, one shotgun and a rifle, which were purchased under the Army’s “welfare gun” program. The welfare gun program in Thailand is widely practiced by police, security and armed forces agencies enabling staff to buy weapons at tax-free prices, as low as half the market price.
General Apirat Kongsompong, the Thai Army Commander-in-Chief said yesterday that the program should be scrapped as “there is no need for army officers to have their own guns”.
“Alternatively, the purchase of the guns by army officers must be more tightly controlled and permission to own a personal gun must be granted by an army general, not a colonel.”
According to the Thai army Commander-in-Chief during a media conference yesterday, the gunman used one of his three pistols to kill his commander and his commander’s mother-in-law during a meeting at her house resolve disagreements over an unpaid property brokerage fee.
But the system is flagrantly abused with most guns bought under the program resold to private individuals, at a profit, but the prices would still be lower than market prices. The program also distorts the gun import quotas, where gun dealers are allocated a very limited amount of guns to sell each year, especially handguns.
General Apirat apologised to families of the dead and the injured for the tragic incident committed by an army officer. He described the soldier as a becoming criminal the moment he pulled the trigger.
The army chief explained that, although army special units were sent to the Terminal 21 shopping centre, they were only providing backup to the police specialist ‘Hanuman’ unit who were responsible for entering the mall and searching for the gunman.
The General asked critics not to blame the Thai army merely because the gunman was a serving soldier. He also pleaded for critics not to blame the lax security at the armoury, which allowed the gunman to steal weapons and ammunition.
General Apirat confirmed that the enraged soldier stole an HK33 assault rifle and ammunition from a guard at the army base in Nakhon Ratchasima, stole more weapons and ammunition from the armoury and killed another guard before heading to Terminal 21 in a stolen vehicle. He also confirmed that the vehicle was not a ‘Humvee’ as earlier reported, but a black SUV.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
North East
UPDATE: 12 year old boy shoots friend dead in Kalasin
A thirteen year old boy is dead in the northeastern province of Kalasin, after being shot by a friend playing with his father’s gun. Police and medical services were called to a house in Nong Kung Sri district on Sunday morning after the boy was shot, local media report.
Police say that three boys were playing when one boy, aged 12, got his father’s homemade gun and shot at his friend.
The victim was hit in the head with six pellets. He died in Kalasin hospital on Monday after being transferred from a local hospital.
No adults were at the home at the time of the incident.Facebook page.
North East
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
A story from Germany’s Deutsche Welle news agency today reveals how tactical police were able to use a drone to trackdown the 32 year old gunman to a storage room at the back of a supermarket (scroll through to 1.30 in the YouTube story below to watch the drone footage). Although no one else appears to have reported this aspect of the search inside the mall, Deutche Welle does have staff based in Thailand and had a reporter in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.
“Using his flying camera he led police to the storage unit where the gunman lay waiting.”
“He turns the lights off when the drone nears.”
“Police pounced, shooting the lone soldier, and ending the massacre.”
Meanwhile Sky News in the UK broadcast alleged footage of the final shootout between police and the gunman.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hot News
Slain policemen honoured in Royal ceremony
The two policemen who died ending the shooting rampage in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima were honourably received in a royally sponsored bathing ceremony in Bangkok yesterday.
The bodies of Captain Trakul Tha-asa and Senior Sergeant Major Petcharat Kamchadpai, both 35 years old, were transported on ceremonial trucks from Nakhon Ratchasima to Bangkok, their coffins covered with the national flag. Senior officers and guards honoured them in a ceremony. Later the bodies were moved to their home towns for funerals.
National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda praised all of the anti-terrorism officers assigned to end the shooting rampage at Terminal 21 mall in Korat, central Nakhon Ratchasima. He commended their dedication and willingness to sacrifice their lives to protect the innocent, as the shooter used military weapons capable of penetrating body armour.
Trakul and Petcharat were anti-terrorism officers of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. Their families will initially receive compensation of about 2.5 million baht each.
Last night, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that Their Majesties the King and Queen expressed condolences and offered moral support to the families of victims. Their Majesties also sponsored the funerals of those killed, sent representatives to visit the families and supported people cleaning up the scenes of the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand is making you fat
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Suspected British Coronavirus patient, confirmed NOT to have the virus – UPDATE
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
First case of New Coronavirus Pneumonia detected arriving in Bangkok
40-love. Police track down porn producers at a Bangkok university tennis court
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Doctors advise good hygiene as the coronavirus spreads
“Forgotten tourists” enjoy Pattaya
Tips when buying a vacation home in Thailand
Chiang Mai a ghost town as tourists stay away in droves
Supreme Court upholds death for schoolgirl’s murderer
Medical staff dance with coronavirus patients in Wuhan – VIDEO
Don’t blame the Thai army, blame the soldier – General Apirat
MICE sector to get 200 million baht in relief funding
Third unidentified foreigner found dead in Pattaya
UPDATE: 12 year old boy shoots friend dead in Kalasin
Virus cases on Japan cruise ship climb to 135
Coronavirus UPDATE: No cases in Indonesia, why? Are paper face-masks effective?
Myanmar tourism increases a massive 40% in 2019
Korat Massacre – Did police use a drone to find the gunman?
South Korean thriller “Parasite” sweeps the Oscars
Coronavirus UPDATE: Chinese keep arriving in Thailand, UK man spreads virus to 11 others
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Do Thai women prefer ‘farang’ or Thai men? And why?
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
Trending
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
- Crime4 days ago
Thai Army sniper goes on shooting rampage in Korat – up to 20 shot and killed
- Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Elite forces storm Terminal 21, gunman holding hostages – VIDEO
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Seven more coronavirus cases found in Thailand
- Coronavirus4 days ago
Not much of an apology – Thai Health Minister’s non-apology
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism minister mulls adding new tourist levies
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: 7 more cases in Thailand, WHO battling fake virus news
- Crime3 days ago
UPDATE: Makha Bucha Day massacre – 25 killed, 31 injured