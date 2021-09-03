Connect with us

North East

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A man lost in a Khon Kaen forest for 3 days was rescued today. (via Bangkok Post)

Barry Weller enjoys nature and taking his motorbike to cruise through the local scenery in Khon Kaen. He would regularly go out for afternoon rides to explore the rice paddies and forest in the area, but would always return before dark. But on Tuesday afternoon the British man told his Thai wife that he was off for a ride through the local trees and rice field and he did not return that night.

His worried wife alerted authorities at the Ubon Rattana police station that night and a search party began efforts to track down the missing man. They searched through several local districts until they turned up his motorbike abandoned in a rice field near Ban Nong Saeng. Barry was nowhere to be found, however.

Today, 3 days later, Barry was rescued on a mountain in Khao Suan Kwang District when local residents stumbled upon him and contacted rescue workers and local authorities. When he was found, he was shoeless and his body was covered in scratches.

The Brit had parked his motorbike to take a stroll up in the neighbouring mountains but lost his way and was unable to find the path back to where he left his bike. According to rescue workers, Barry was able to survive for three days in the forest by picking and eating fruit and collecting and drinking rainwater.

After Barry was found, he was transported down the mountain and to Dong Yen monastery where his worried wife was relieved to be tearfully reunited with her husband. the couple thanked everybody for their assistance in finding Barry and returning him home safely.

Barry was taken to a local hospital for examination to check his condition after being stranded in the forest for 3 days. Doctors will make sure he is in stable condition and then release him to his home.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Health Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

North East40 seconds ago

British man Barry found 3 days after getting lost in forest
Crime40 mins ago

4.6 million speed pills found on som tam vendor turned smuggler
Crime2 hours ago

Gold shop robbed by officer from investigating police station
Sponsored7 hours ago

A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok3 hours ago

Bangkok, Pattaya, and other destinations still planned to reopen in October
Thailand3 hours ago

Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out
Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3 | Thaiger
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket eases domestic entry, Thitisan transferred to BKK prison | Sept 3
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides4 hours ago

7 best indoor plants you can grow in Thailand
Guides4 hours ago

Top 5 places to visit in Lampang – Local Edition
Politics6 hours ago

Coalition of parties said to be plotting for PM Prayut’s removal
Guides6 hours ago

Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thailand6 hours ago

Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
Economy7 hours ago

80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
Thailand9 hours ago

GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending