African Horse Sickness spreads in the north east, death toll passes 500 | The Thaiger

North East
African Horse Sickness spreads in the north east, death toll passes 500
The outbreak of African Horse Sickness, or African Plague, that emerged in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima recently, has killed well over 500 horses and now spread to neighbouring Saraburi province. At least recent 28 horse deaths in Saraburi are attributed to AHS, a highly infectious and deadly disease, according to Saraburi Livestock Development officials.
The department vaccinated horses in 58 out of the province’s 76 farms, which accounts for 70% of the 685 registered horses there. The disease, spread via gnats and midges, continues to move east, west, and south of Pak Chong, and is now affecting provinces, most recently Phetchaburi and now Saraburi, according to the Thai Equestrian Federation.
The owner of Ban Rai Saman Farm in tambon Tha Ma Prang says his horses began dying earlier this month, with 10 already dead and another horse sick. He keeps 24 horses that are usually used to teach autistic children to ride, but some of them are also hired out for film shootings.
He says he has now covered his stables with nets to keep out insects carrying AHS , as recommended by local livestock development authorities, who visited his farm after he alerted them to the recent deaths. Insects carrying the virus can fly for more than 100 kilometres.
An assistant livestock development officer in Saraburi said AHS infections have been reported in Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi, Muak Lek, Phra Phutthabat, Chalerm Prakiat, Nong Don, and Nong Saeng districts.
He says that so far, 877 out of the 1,161 remaining horses in Pak Chong have been vaccinated, as the virus has already claimed the lives of 433 horses in that district alone.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The HorseKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Maya Bay, Krabi’s main tourist attraction since it was featured in the 2000 Leonardo DiCaprio film ‘The Beach’, will remain closed as natural rehabilitation of the beach and bay continues, after vast areas of coral were destroyed by excess tourism and boat traffic.
Indefinitely.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment says that in future boats will not be allowed to enter Maya Bay except from the back side of the island. Yesterday the minister visited Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi Ley to inspect the progress of the recovery of both the land and marine environment. He says corals are not recovering as quickly as expected.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the closure of Maya Bay on June 1, 2018, banning tourism and related businesses.
“Maya Bay has been rehabilitated for the past year, and there has been great recovery.”
“On the land, many plants, even Morning Glory never seen on Maya Bay before, are growing well. But under the sea, corals are still in a dangerous condition. Many coral species grow at a rate of only 3-5 centimetres in a year, while some species grow only 1-2 centimetres.”
The minister examined the idea of building a harbour at the back of Maya Bay in Loh Samah Bay. A team of academics and environmental experts are inspecting the area. Ships and other marine vehicles will not be allowed to enter Maya Bay directly.
“Maya Bay will not be permanently closed. When the coral growth is complete, then this place will be open to tourists from all over the world.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
National parks may remain closed for another 2 months
One positive aspect of the pandemic is the affect park-closures seem to be having on the environment, specifically some of the animals living in the parks. Looks like Thailand’s national parks might continue to be closed for at least another 2 months.
All of the 133 national parks were initially closed to limit tourism and visits to those areas and the spread of the coronavirus. Now it appears that they’ll remain closed to revitalise wildlife and plants, according to Khaosod. Meanwhile, shopping centres and retail stores at set to open back up this Sunday.
Parks might even close once a year from now on after many park officials have seen an increase in animal activity and park regeneration, the Bangkok Post reports. Some already close once a year during the rainy season, particularly some of the islands impacted by the south-west monsoon.
Since parks were closed in late-March, there have been many wild animals returning such as elephants, hornbills, bottlenose dolphins and wild boars.
“We discovered that a serow was found carefree and feeding on a cliff,” a conservation director Niphon Chamnongsiri told Khaosod. And a 1 metre long starry puffer fish was spotted at the Mu Koh Chang National Park in Trat, last seen around 13 years ago.
Maya Bay, in Krabi province, was closed on June 1, 2018 and has remained closed in an attempt to allow nature to regenerate after the national park attraction was desecrated by up to 5,000 tourists a day, and the boats that took them there. National Park officials say that it will remain closed until at least the middle of next year.
SOURCES: Khaosod | Bangkok Post | TAT NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
A mischievous macaque, aka. rhesus monkey, has been caught after stealing food from local residents in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district. Authorities of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation were notified of the monkey yesterday afternoon at a housing estate.
They arrived at the scene to find the male monkey, estimated at around 2 years old, eating and stealing durian, eggs and other food inside a surprised local resident’s home.
The animal escaped and dashed away to a rooftop and into ventilation ducts when staffers wildlife control officers from the National Park service first tried to catch him.
They eventually shot the macaque with a tranquiliser dart using a special rifle. The monkey was then able to be safely recovered and taken back to the Banglamung Wildlife Breeding Centre for treatment. He was not injured during the incident.
It took about two hours to actually catch the monkey. He’s now recovering at the centre, eating and will be released once he’s regained his strength.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
Phuket woman shot to death in her bed, ex-husband wanted
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
Survey shows Thai citizens facing crippling hardship due to Covid-19
Hot in the north, wet in the south, cyclone in the Bay of Bengal
4 people and 3 dogs rescued from Phitsanulok forest
African Horse Sickness spreads in the north east, death toll passes 500
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Nakhon Si Thammarat gangster arrested over murder of wife’s lover
Southern provinces face heavy rains from Cyclone Amphan
Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Young student busted for big crimes
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Health officials say they’re ready for a “second wave” of Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
- Malaysia3 days ago
US ramps up presence in South China Sea along with coronavirus rhetoric
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Philippines3 days ago
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast