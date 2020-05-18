4 people and 3 dogs rescued from Phitsanulok forest | The Thaiger

Four members of the Phitsanulok’s Wang Thong district community, along with their 3 dogs, have been found after being lost since May 12. The group, who had been lost in the Phitsanulok forest for five days, were spotted by a police helicopter yesterday. Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, the deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said that the helicopter reported the group’s location yesterday and they were rescued soon after, according to Nation Thailand.

There wasn’t enough space for the helicopter to land, ao coordinates were radioed back to ground teams who found them all and brought them safely out of the forest.

“Police officers on foot and in a helicopter had worked with local authorities since last Tuesday to find the missing people.”

“We discovered them at around 3pm on Sunday in the forest on Lam Phad Mountain located in Wang Nok Ann subdistrict of Wang Thong district, thanks to the smoke from a small bonfire they made.”

The group, a male and two females, a 14 year old teenager, and their three dogs, had headed into the forest to pick fruit and foliage for other forest produce.

Once retrieved safely they were taken to Phitsanulok Hospital for a physical check-up.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand