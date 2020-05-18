4 people and 3 dogs rescued from Phitsanulok forest | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
4 people and 3 dogs rescued from Phitsanulok forest
Four members of the Phitsanulok’s Wang Thong district community, along with their 3 dogs, have been found after being lost since May 12. The group, who had been lost in the Phitsanulok forest for five days, were spotted by a police helicopter yesterday. Pol General Krisana Pattanacharoen, the deputy spokesman of the Royal Thai Police, said that the helicopter reported the group’s location yesterday and they were rescued soon after, according to Nation Thailand.
There wasn’t enough space for the helicopter to land, ao coordinates were radioed back to ground teams who found them all and brought them safely out of the forest.
“Police officers on foot and in a helicopter had worked with local authorities since last Tuesday to find the missing people.”
“We discovered them at around 3pm on Sunday in the forest on Lam Phad Mountain located in Wang Nok Ann subdistrict of Wang Thong district, thanks to the smoke from a small bonfire they made.”
The group, a male and two females, a 14 year old teenager, and their three dogs, had headed into the forest to pick fruit and foliage for other forest produce.
Once retrieved safely they were taken to Phitsanulok Hospital for a physical check-up.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid
A 23 year old student at a prominent private university in the province of Samut Prakhan, just south of Bangkok, is in critical but stable condition after jumping from the fifth floor of her dormitory in an apparent failed suicide attempt. The student is now in recovering from her serious injuries in hospital.
Police were informed of the incident at about 6pm yesterday. Officers and rescue volunteers rushed to the dormitory in Soi Bang Na-Garden in the province’s Bang Bo district to investigate. They arrived to find the student lying on the ground with multiple injuries. She was rushed to Ruamchai Pracharug Hospital for treatment and later declared out of danger.
Her roommate told police that while she was in the bathroom she heard people screaming that someone had fallen to the ground. When she left the bathroom she couldn’t find her friend in the room. She then looked over the balcony and saw her friend lying below.
The roommate told police that the girl had previously complained of personal problems, but that she did her best to console her. Police are looking for surveillance cameras to establish the conditions and cause of the incident. Police say they are waiting until the girl’s condition improves before interviewing her.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times| Bangkok Post | 77kaoded.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
72 year old taxi driver disappears with millions
A elderly taxi driver has vanished without a trace after he became an overnight millionaire when he told the media a sad tale of poverty, indebtedness and lack of family support, according to one of his creditors, who is also the owner of the taxi company.
Preecha Chumsombat, the owner of the Mangkorn Chao Phraya taxi rental service in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok, told Khaosod that the driver, Sitthichai Klaichid, had rented a taxi from him for several years.
He says when he saw Sitthichai’s story in the media, he knew the driver wasn’t being truthful because Sittichai was living in his ex-wife’s home with his son and daughter, who are both employed.
Preecha says he didn’t go public and expose the taxi driver because he might have been mistaken or might appear jealous over the taxi driver’s sudden windfall, but said he decided to speak up because both the driver and his son owed him a total of 15,370 baht. He says he contacted Sittichai’s son, who came to see him to talk about the debts and promised to settle them, but neither father or son has been seen since.
Preecha went to their house, but was told by neighbours that the Sitthichai family had not been seen since he received about 8 million baht in public donations.
UPDATE: Late yesterday, Preecha withdrew a complaint against Sitthichai, at Samut Prakan police station, after he received repayment of the debt.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand
One death and many sick after eating dumplings
Around 2 dozen people got sick and 1 person died sometime after they ate dumplings sold by a street vendor in Samut Prakan, a province south of Bangkok. Bacteria was found in the dumplings, or kanom jeeb, after a lab test, but health officials say they’re still not sure if the bacteria caused the food poisoning. They’re still investigating before they point fingers and lay charges.
Last week, 66 year old Thanu Changphuprangam developed severe diarrhoea sometime after she ate the dumplings and later died. Her 73 year old husband also fell ill after eating the same batch of dumplings and was admitted into the hospital. He left the hospital before he fully recovered to attend his wife’s funeral.
Their daughter said she ate the dumplings with her family.
“Later that day, everyone who ate the street food ended up with diarrhoea and had to constantly run to the toilet. The family started to feel a little better after seeing a doctor, but they were still in pain and go back and forth to the toilet. A day or two later, Changphuprangam fell unconscious and died.”
The street vendor goes by the nickname ‘Mint’ told Khaosod that she asked other vendors who buy from the same supplier if hey had any problems and none of them did. Mint says she’s been operating for years.
“I don’t know what is happening.”
“I want to apologise to the relatives of the deceased and I want officials to investigate this because I don’t want to be blamed unfairly.”Facebook page.
Golden Triangle drug trade thrives during pandemic
Government claims 2010 Bangkok protest crackdown was legal
New Zealand social distancing rules see PM turned away from café
Phuket woman shot to death in her bed, ex-husband wanted
250 Thai citizens repatriating from UK and Ireland today
Dengue fever on the rise in Isaan
Survey shows Thai citizens facing crippling hardship due to Covid-19
Hot in the north, wet in the south, cyclone in the Bay of Bengal
4 people and 3 dogs rescued from Phitsanulok forest
African Horse Sickness spreads in the north east, death toll passes 500
Phi Phi’s Maya Bay won’t reopen until fully rehabilitated
Nakhon Si Thammarat gangster arrested over murder of wife’s lover
Southern provinces face heavy rains from Cyclone Amphan
Samut Prakhan student severely injured in suicide bid
Pattaya motorbike taxi breaks through curfew checkpoint – VIDEO
Bangkok’s largest international hospital hurts from halt in medical tourism
The next batch of reopenings in Thailand, coming this Sunday
Operating hours for airports across Thailand – CAAT
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
Minister proposes 300 baht tourist levy
Regional travel bubbles, the short-term tourism solution
Phuket government officially requests the opening of land, water and air links
Thailand rescue dog from meat trade performs on Britain’s Got Talent
Naked man steals motorbike in Nakhon Si Thammarat – VIDEO
Young student busted for big crimes
Bangkok police hunt activists who projected slogans onto landmarks of 2010 protests
Businesses opening back up, some aren’t following the rules
Food sharing pantries across Thailand help the hungry
Thieving monkey safely caught in Chon Buri
Health officials say they’re ready for a “second wave” of Covid-19
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
- Malaysia3 days ago
US ramps up presence in South China Sea along with coronavirus rhetoric
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No sex for a month, Thai disease expert claims
- Philippines3 days ago
Vongfong, aka. Ambo, barrels into Philippines’ east coast