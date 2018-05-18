An opening ceremony was hosted by Phuket’s Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok for the new Kusoldharm Office Kwuan Yang branch on Patong Hill.

The President of the Kusoldharm Foundation Benjawan Tampanuwat says, “Kusoldharm Foundation was officially established in September 27, 1976. The foundation’s main office remains on Poonpon Road in Phuket Town. We have established Kusoldarm rescue office braches in three areas which include Muang Phuket, Kathu (Patong) and Thalang.”

“Our new offices are on Patong Hospital in Kathu, near the Tha Rua Police box and near the Phuket Highway Police Station in Thalang. In Muang Phuket our office branch is at an intersection near the big Tesco Lotus on Yaowarat Road.”

“This new branch at the base of Kwuan Yang Hill is a busy traffic area for traffic going up and down Patong Hill. Many accidents happen in this area. We hope that our rescue workers are able to assist people with the best way they can, as in the past.”

- Kritsada Mueanhawong