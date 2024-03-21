Young golf caddie’s life cut short in road accident in Sattahip

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A young golf caddie met a tragic end in a motorcycle crash in Na Jomtien, Sattahip district, Chon Buri province yesterday morning.

The accident, which unfolded on the serene stretch of Nong Jap Tao – Khao Chi Chan Road, has plunged a family into mourning and raised urgent questions about road safety.

Local authorities were alerted to the accident scene at approximately 8.30am. Upon their arrival, four individuals, three women and a man, had already been transported to Wat Yannasangwararam Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A caddie at a local golf course, 23 year old Jutarat, was found dead at the scene with severe head injuries and skull fractures. Attempts at resuscitation proved futile. The presence of her helmet shattered into pieces, painted a grim testament to the force of the impact.

The local community, including her distraught parents and relatives who had rushed to the scene, was enveloped in a wave of grief and disbelief. Witnesses shared harrowing accounts of Jutarat’s final moments, detailing how her red-and-black Honda Wave motorcycle disastrously swerved, colliding with two other bikes, and catapulting her into a fatal trajectory.

Nonglak Jitjaikla, the Vice Mayor, voiced the collective sorrow and shock as investigations commenced, aiming to unravel the sequence of events that led to the loss, reported Pattaya News.

The police are gathering evidence and testimonies for investigation of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

