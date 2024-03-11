Speeding motorcycle crash in Chaiyaphum kills two teens

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic motorcycle accident claimed the lives of two young girls and left another in critical condition on March 10. The incident, which took place near the community of Modindaeng in Chaiyaphum province, was recorded by a CCTV camera, highlighting the dangers of not wearing a helmet while riding.

The CCTV footage revealed three girls riding a motorcycle at high speed. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was accompanied by two other girls without helmets.

As the motorcycle approached the scene of the accident, it appeared that the driver’s helmet may have obscured her vision, causing her to swerve off the road and collide with an electricity pole and a garbage bin.

The motorcycle skidded to the ground outside an auto repair shop. The three girls, aged between 12 and 15, were thrown onto the roadside.

The shop owner and several mechanics rushed to assist the girls. Two of them, who were not wearing helmets, were unconscious with no pulse. The driver, despite her helmet, suffered severe injuries.

Emergency services from the Sawang Khunatham Foundation in Chaiyaphum were alerted and arrived swiftly to administer CPR to the two girls, momentarily reviving their heartbeats. All three were rushed to Chaiyaphum Hospital, but unfortunately, the two without helmets succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased was identified as a 12 year old girl from Nonmakluea, and a 13 year old girl from Huaikum. The 14 year old driver, although severely injured, was still alive.

The motorcycle, which lacked a license plate and was found overturned at the scene, along with the testimony of eyewitnesses, provided police with details of the accident. Police officer Khanti Piansoongnern, along with medical personnel from Chaiyaphum Hospital and the rescue team, responded to the emergency call.

They immediately administered first aid before transporting the victims to the hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, with CCTV footage from the scene and preceding locations being examined to determine the cause of the accident. The officer visited the injured girl at the hospital and coordinated with relatives for the funeral arrangements of the deceased.

Once the surviving girl’s condition improves, she will be questioned for a detailed account of the events leading to the accident.