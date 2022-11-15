Thailand
Wrong spelling of ‘Welcom’ spotted on APEC banners
Thailand has made great efforts to ensure this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting goes smoothly, unfortunately, a double gaff by one of the government departments has left the nation red-faced.
Dignitaries, VIPs, and visitors to the APEC Summit yesterday were greeted by banners along the Chalong Rat Expressway which read “Welcom to APEC 2022.” But that’s not all. If a typo wasn’t bad enough, the national flags of G20 nations, currently meeting in Bali, Indonesia, were included on the banners, not APEC countries.
The APEC meeting which is to be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok from tomorrow, November 16 to 19, is a big deal for Thailand.
The government pulled out all of the stops, cleared eyesore electric poles, and buried electric cables in front of the QSNCC convention centre and nearby areas to offer a perfect panoramic view. Nearby Zebra crossings have been repainted while several roads and subway stations will be closed to prevent the area from being congested.
The APEC meeting is seen as an opportunity for the kingdom to promote itself and stimulate growth in investments, exports, and tourism. What APEC visitors made of these embarrassing gaffs is anyone’s guess.
A picture of the APEC banner with the wrong spelling of “Welcom” first started circulating on Thai social media yesterday while some eagle-eyed netizens also noticed that the national flags on the banners were wrong.
The netizens said…
“We are proud that we have never been colonised, and this is our English skill…”
“My district office can do better than this.”
“So embarrassing.”
“Let’s use Thai words instead, so foreigners will never know it’s wrong.”
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) yesterday apologised for the mistakes and informed the nation that the banners and signs incorrectly spelt had been fixed.
EXAT added that the banners shared on social media were LED variable message signs which were easy to edit. Only banners along the Chalong Rat Expressway were wrong. Several other routes to the QSNCC convention centre were all fine.
The new banners correctly read, “Welcome to APEC 2022.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Wrong spelling of ‘Welcom’ spotted on APEC banners
High hotel occupancy in northern Thai province as golden flowers bloom
A million tourists have arrived in Phang Nga this year
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
Small earthquake shakes Chiang Rai in northern Thailand
US agrees to improve dialogue with China at G20 Summit
Thai FDA warns against drinking Erectile Dysfunction Coffee | GMT
Japanese couple’s Lantern Festival romantic marriage proposal ends in drama
Thailand News Today | Thailand expands e-Visa service to 23 countries worldwide
Gen Z, Trump, and the US midterm election
Alec Baldwin sues 4 over gun death on his movie set
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee
Tourists not keen on travelling to Hong Kong under current restrictions
British man warns other after he was was hit on a Pattaya crossing
Road repair on Patong Hill may take more than 2 months
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Best restaurants in Phuket you should not miss
Bangkok Travel: Things to do for a for a memorable holiday
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
German man in Pattaya freaks out as officers move in to arrest him for overstaying
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Bill Heinecke suggests Thailand charge foreign tourists extra 300 baht per night
Thailand pulls the plug on foreign land ownership regulation
Pattaya NGO to hold fundraiser for abused and trafficked women
Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
British man sentenced for rape in UK flees to Thailand
VIDEO: Bat-eating YouTuber sparks outrage in Thailand
Teen boasts he escaped murder charge because his family is rich
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Hot News3 days ago
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
-
Crime4 days ago
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
-
Events3 days ago
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
-
Blackpink4 days ago
Disturbing video of Myanmar junta allegedly torturing victim goes viral
-
Patong3 days ago
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thailand welcomes 50,000 foreign tourists in one day
-
Thailand22 hours ago
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus