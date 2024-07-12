Meatball mishap prompts prosecutors to grill Buriram thief

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

Prosecutors have called for additional investigation into a case involving the theft of grilled meatballs, which were stolen out of desperation to cook for a man’s children and to share with his elderly, ill parents. This case raises concerns about whether it should be classified as a non-beneficial prosecution.

The Lawyers Council of Thailand offered assistance, noting that the crime stemmed from hunger and basic survival needs.

The incident occurred yesterday, July 11, when the owner of a grilled meatball company submitted CCTV footage to the police in Buriram province, showing a man stealing one of two bags of meatballs worth 300 baht left unattended outside the shop. The police subsequently arrested 50 year old Thong who confessed to the crime, stating he saw the meatballs unattended and the shop was closed.

Thong explained that he took the meatballs to fry them as a meal for his children and to give some to his sick, elderly parents. This situation quickly gained attention on social media, where many expressed sympathy for him. Although the shop owner has withdrawn the complaint, the police insist that the case must proceed because it involves a non-compoundable criminal offence that cannot be settled privately.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney General, Nakhon Thongpairawan, revealed that the provincial prosecutor has instructed the investigators to conduct further inquiries under the Criminal Procedure Code Section 143, focusing on the facts and motivations behind the crime. This delay means the case could not be filed within the 48-day remand period, leading to Thong’s temporary release.

Nakhon also noted that if it is determined that Thong’s meatball theft was acted out of dire poverty and has no prior criminal record, the case might be deemed non-beneficial to prosecute. The decision to dismiss the case would rest solely with the Attorney General under Section 21 of the Public Prosecutor Act.

Constitutional rights

Meanwhile, the President of the Lawyers Council of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, Wichian Chubtaisong stated that he has been closely monitoring the case and views it as a matter of constitutional rights and freedoms.

He has appointed lawyer Chakrit Yangnok, an advisor to the President of the Lawyers Council, to liaise with local officials in Lam Plai Mat district, Buriram province. Additionally, lawyer Wuttikarn Kulsuwan, President of the Buriram Province Lawyers Council, has been directed to coordinate with the Buriram Provincial Court to gather accurate information regarding Thong’s detention without bail or temporary release.

The court has permitted temporary release but requires a guarantor or relative to sign a release contract. Should Thong fail to appear in court or flee, a penalty of 75,000 baht must be paid. However, Thong has been unable to find a guarantor or provide the required security, leading to his continued detention.

Tomorrow marks the end of Thong’s remand period, and the President of the Nang Rong District Lawyers Council, Vithaya Watthana will visit him in prison to offer legal assistance and support, reported KhaoSod.