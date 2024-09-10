Rescue worker makes Thai girl’s KFC dream come true

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A rescue worker fulfilled an eight year old girl’s dream of eating KFC after she was found walking to school in the middle of the night. The young girl, excited about a school field trip and eager to see elephants, set off on foot to ensure she wouldn’t miss the bus.

The young girl was found walking along the Buriram-Nang Rong Road late at night, carrying milk and snacks in her backpack. A kind-hearted passerby spotted the girl and took her to a nearby petrol station, where they contacted Siam Ruam Jai Pu In Rescue Team to take her home.

The girl’s 29 year old mother had just returned from her job and was unaware that her daughter had left the house. She explained that her daughter had been very excited about the school trip, as she had never seen elephants in person before.

The mother mentioned that she had encouraged her daughter to go to bed early but did not expect her to leave in the middle of the night.

The school bus returned from the field trip at 5pm yesterday and the atmosphere was filled with joy as the children arrived back at school.

The young girl, who had woken up earlier than her classmates and walked to school, was particularly thrilled. She recounted her experience with delight, sharing that she saw many elephants, both large and small before her mother came to pick her up.

KFC meal

The rescue worker who had initially taken the girl home visited her again and discovered that she lived in a small house made of wood and zinc. The girl’s mother revealed that her daughter lost her father in an accident four years ago, and since then, the girl has not had the chance to travel or see new things because her mother had to work to support her.

When asked by the rescue worker what she wanted to eat, the girl expressed her desire to try KFC, something she had never had before. The rescue worker, moved by her request, asked for permission from the mother to take both of them to a KFC restaurant in Nang Rong district.

The rescue worker told the girl that the money for KFC came from contributions by the rescue team members who wanted to help look after her. They all then drove to the KFC restaurant to enjoy a meal together, reported KhaoSod.