Woman drowns in Chao Phraya River

A 42 year old woman has drowned in Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River this afternoon. The woman was washing her clothes on the riverbank in the Phra Pradaeng District in Samut Prakan province, between Bangkok and the mouth of the river, when she fell into the water.

At 12:30 today, officers from Phra Pradaeng Police Station received a report of a woman falling into the Chao Phraya River. When they arrived, a pile of clothes and sheets were found. A team of divers from the Ruam Katanyu foundation were able to retrieve the body of a woman from the river after around one hour of searching.

The deceased was identified as 42 year old ‘Waraporn’, a homeless woman who was living in the park in front of Phra Pradaeng Police Station.

Waraporn was living in the park with her boyfriend, 51 year old ‘Suwan’, who said he was looking for work around Phra Pradaeng market when he was informed his partner had fallen into the river. He rushed to the scene and arrived while the rescue team were retrieving the woman’s body from the river.

Waraporn’s body has been taken for an autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.

SOURCE: KhaoSod