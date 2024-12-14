Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A white saloon car collided with a motorcycle in Thalang district, Phuket, early this morning, dragging the rider’s lifeless body for 800 metres before fleeing the scene. Police have identified the vehicle’s owner and are preparing to launch an investigation.

A white saloon car, with an unregistered number plate, was reported to have left Bang Jo Alley and turned right onto Srisoonthorn Road, where it collided with a Phang Nga-registered motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a man estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, died in the collision. Following the impact, the driver of the car fled towards Ban Manik, dragging the deceased’s body along the road for approximately 800 metres. The body was eventually discovered inside Soi Cherng Talay 4, near a sharp curve.

Upon examining the scene, officers noted that the deceased had no identification documents, only a mobile phone secured with a password. The body showed signs of severe trauma and abrasions consistent with being dragged along the road. Witnesses reported seeing a trail of blood stretching along the path to where the body was found.

The Cherng Talay Police Department promptly responded to the incident. They conducted a thorough inspection of the accident scene and sent the body for an autopsy at Thalang Hospital. The investigative team collaborated with the forensic unit to examine CCTV footage from the area where the body was discovered. They also reviewed footage from the Cherng Talay Police Station’s CCTV operations room to gather evidence crucial for apprehending the driver of the white saloon car.

Police have since scrutinised the CCTV footage and identified the vehicle as a Toyota Yaris, registered to an individual named Watchara. Contact has been made with Watchara, requesting a meeting with Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthaphon Watthaset, an investigating officer at the Thalang Police Station. The accident occurred within the Thalang Police Station’s jurisdiction before the body was dragged into the area governed by the Cherng Talay Police, reported KhaoSod.

CCTV footage reveals the white saloon car swerving erratically after the initial collision with the motorcycle.

As the investigation progresses, police aim to gather substantial evidence to ensure the driver faces legal consequences. This includes continuing to analyse CCTV footage and collecting testimonies from witnesses. The community remains on edge as they await further developments in this unsettling case.

