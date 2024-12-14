Motorcyclist dragged 800 metres in Phuket hit-and-run

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:31, 14 December 2024| Updated: 14:31, 14 December 2024
A white saloon car collided with a motorcycle in Thalang district, Phuket, early this morning, dragging the rider’s lifeless body for 800 metres before fleeing the scene. Police have identified the vehicle’s owner and are preparing to launch an investigation.

A white saloon car, with an unregistered number plate, was reported to have left Bang Jo Alley and turned right onto Srisoonthorn Road, where it collided with a Phang Nga-registered motorcycle. The motorcyclist, a man estimated to be between 35 and 40 years old, died in the collision. Following the impact, the driver of the car fled towards Ban Manik, dragging the deceased’s body along the road for approximately 800 metres. The body was eventually discovered inside Soi Cherng Talay 4, near a sharp curve.

Upon examining the scene, officers noted that the deceased had no identification documents, only a mobile phone secured with a password. The body showed signs of severe trauma and abrasions consistent with being dragged along the road. Witnesses reported seeing a trail of blood stretching along the path to where the body was found.

The Cherng Talay Police Department promptly responded to the incident. They conducted a thorough inspection of the accident scene and sent the body for an autopsy at Thalang Hospital. The investigative team collaborated with the forensic unit to examine CCTV footage from the area where the body was discovered. They also reviewed footage from the Cherng Talay Police Station’s CCTV operations room to gather evidence crucial for apprehending the driver of the white saloon car.

Police have since scrutinised the CCTV footage and identified the vehicle as a Toyota Yaris, registered to an individual named Watchara. Contact has been made with Watchara, requesting a meeting with Police Lieutenant Colonel Yutthaphon Watthaset, an investigating officer at the Thalang Police Station. The accident occurred within the Thalang Police Station’s jurisdiction before the body was dragged into the area governed by the Cherng Talay Police, reported KhaoSod.

CCTV footage reveals the white saloon car swerving erratically after the initial collision with the motorcycle.

As the investigation progresses, police aim to gather substantial evidence to ensure the driver faces legal consequences. This includes continuing to analyse CCTV footage and collecting testimonies from witnesses. The community remains on edge as they await further developments in this unsettling case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might drivers flee the scene after a fatal collision?

Fear of legal repercussions and shock may drive individuals to flee, despite the legal obligation to remain.

How can forensic technology aid in solving hit-and-run cases?

CCTV and forensic analysis can provide critical evidence, helping to identify vehicles and reconstruct events.

What if the motorcycle rider had identification? How would this change the investigation?

Identification could expedite notifying next of kin and assist in reconstructing the victim’s last known activities.

How does a community typically react to unresolved hit-and-run incidents?

Communities often experience heightened fear and demand swift justice, pressuring law enforcement to solve the case.

What legal challenges arise in prosecuting hit-and-run drivers?

Proving intent, identifying the driver, and gathering sufficient evidence can complicate legal proceedings.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

