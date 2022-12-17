https://youtu.be/tecbB4mCNEE

Angkrit Chuer-am, the winner of Masterchef Thailand Season 5, known for his calm and collected demeanor, Angkrit has consistently wowed the judges and even his competitors with his creative culinary skills throughout the whole season. Despite never having any formal culinary training, Angkrit’s obsession to understand how food is prepared and cooked, combined with his innate leadership skills has earned him the ultimate championship title. In this episode, we will dig deeper into his passion for cooking and what his plans are for the future.

