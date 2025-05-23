Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

The victim had suicidal thoughts and had tried to hang himself

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
67 2 minutes read
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search
Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A man who had been missing for nearly a month was found dead in a mountainous area in Tak province.

The body was discovered in a state of decomposition, with evidence of animal predation. Police were alerted yesterday, May 22, by the man’s relatives about the discovery on Mount Kroot in Mueang Tak district. Police from Wang Chao District Station, along with rescue teams from the Chiang Thong Subdistrict Administration, responded to the call.

The challenging terrain required over 50 personnel, including police, local administrative officials, as well as locals, to navigate narrow paths used by villagers for foraging. Vehicles had to be parked outside the forest, and motorcycles were used to cover the initial 2 kilometres. The dead man’s motorcycle was found parked 2 kilometres from the point where his body was located, necessitating a further 2-kilometre trek on foot.

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

The body, identified as 40 year old Wuttikrai, was found heavily decomposed, with some parts having been consumed by wildlife. Once the police completed their investigation at the scene, the Chiang Thong rescue team retrieved the body for further examination.

Niratchaporn, Wuttikrai’s wife, revealed that he had been struggling with mental health issues, including memory loss, and had previously expressed suicidal thoughts. Before his disappearance, he had attempted to hang himself but was stopped in time.

On April 24, Niratchaporn prepared the motorcycle for work, but Wuttikrai unexpectedly rode away and never returned. The family, supported by the village head and local leaders, conducted extensive searches but were initially unsuccessful, reported KhaoSod.

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search | News by Thaiger

Yesterday, relatives received a tip from a forager regarding a red motorcycle that had been abandoned in the forest for three days. Upon investigation, they confirmed it belonged to Wuttikrai, prompting a focused search of the surrounding area. A foul odour led them to the discovery of the body, which they identified as Wuttikrai.

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search | News by Thaiger

The family reported the find to the village head and police. Although the cause of death was not disputed, given Wuttikrai’s mental condition and his frequent remarks about dying on Mount Kroot, the police facilitated the transfer of the body to Wang Chao hospital for confirmation before releasing it to the family for religious rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Latest Thailand News
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

4 seconds ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

12 minutes ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

30 minutes ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

50 minutes ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

1 hour ago
Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours&#8217; parcels Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

1 hour ago
Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya Pattaya News

Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

2 hours ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

2 hours ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

3 hours ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

3 hours ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

3 hours ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

3 hours ago
&#8216;Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon Thailand News

‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

4 hours ago
TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism Business News

TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

5 hours ago
Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties Bangkok News

Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

5 hours ago
Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV Pattaya News

Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV

5 hours ago
New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park

6 hours ago
Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket Phuket News

Parcel firm under fire for blocking traffic in Wichit, Phuket

6 hours ago
Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash Road deaths

Pickup driver accused of tailgating motorcyclist, causing fatal crash

6 hours ago
Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup Thailand News

Thai defence minister warns of potential future coup

6 hours ago
TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered Business News

TrueCorp outage chaos: Free data and calls offered

7 hours ago
Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM Thailand News

Prepare for flash floods across Thailand this week, warns DDPM

7 hours ago
Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools Environment News

Kao Thailand: Recycled furniture for border patrol police schools

9 hours ago
Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend Thailand News

Thai man wanted for brutal assault on father of ex-girlfriend

23 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal12 minutes agoLast Updated: Friday, May 23, 2025
67 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home

Missing durian vendor reappears safely, declines to go home

2 days ago
Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

Missing durian vendor believed safe after CCTV footage emerges

3 days ago
Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

Thai durian vendor disappears with 1 million baht in gold and cash

4 days ago
Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers

Missing Thai teen found dead; family seeks answers

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x