Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

A man who had been missing for nearly a month was found dead in a mountainous area in Tak province.

The body was discovered in a state of decomposition, with evidence of animal predation. Police were alerted yesterday, May 22, by the man’s relatives about the discovery on Mount Kroot in Mueang Tak district. Police from Wang Chao District Station, along with rescue teams from the Chiang Thong Subdistrict Administration, responded to the call.

The challenging terrain required over 50 personnel, including police, local administrative officials, as well as locals, to navigate narrow paths used by villagers for foraging. Vehicles had to be parked outside the forest, and motorcycles were used to cover the initial 2 kilometres. The dead man’s motorcycle was found parked 2 kilometres from the point where his body was located, necessitating a further 2-kilometre trek on foot.

The body, identified as 40 year old Wuttikrai, was found heavily decomposed, with some parts having been consumed by wildlife. Once the police completed their investigation at the scene, the Chiang Thong rescue team retrieved the body for further examination.

Niratchaporn, Wuttikrai’s wife, revealed that he had been struggling with mental health issues, including memory loss, and had previously expressed suicidal thoughts. Before his disappearance, he had attempted to hang himself but was stopped in time.

On April 24, Niratchaporn prepared the motorcycle for work, but Wuttikrai unexpectedly rode away and never returned. The family, supported by the village head and local leaders, conducted extensive searches but were initially unsuccessful, reported KhaoSod.

Yesterday, relatives received a tip from a forager regarding a red motorcycle that had been abandoned in the forest for three days. Upon investigation, they confirmed it belonged to Wuttikrai, prompting a focused search of the surrounding area. A foul odour led them to the discovery of the body, which they identified as Wuttikrai.

The family reported the find to the village head and police. Although the cause of death was not disputed, given Wuttikrai’s mental condition and his frequent remarks about dying on Mount Kroot, the police facilitated the transfer of the body to Wang Chao hospital for confirmation before releasing it to the family for religious rites.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.