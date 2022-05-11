Connect with us

Thailand

Wednesday Covid Update: 7,650 new cases; provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

56 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 29,252 with 7,554 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,650 new Covid-19 cases and 9,322 recoveries. There are now 78,274 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 39 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,345,218 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,121,783 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 134,938,480 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 19,292 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 50,777 received their second dose, and 76,588 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,463
Kamphaeng Phet – 64
Chai Nat – 11
Nakhon Nayok – 65
Nakhon Pathom – 92
Nakhon Sawan – 117
Nonthaburi – 88
Pathum Thani – 85
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 122
Pichit – 30

Pissanuloak – 86
Phetchbun – 40
Lob Buri – 25
Samut Prakarn – 198
Samut Songkram – 18
Samut Sakhon – 112
Saraburi – 12
Sing Buri – 12
Sukhothai – 66
Suphan Buri – 111

Ang Thong – 19
Uthai Thani – 61
Chantaburi – 97
Chachengsao – 132
Chon Buri – 189
Trat – 31
Prachin Buri – 94
Rayong – 50
Srakaew – 63
Chiang Rai – 2

Chiang Mai – 54
Nan – 24
Payao – 13
Prae – 6
Mae Hong Sorn – 10
Lampang – None
Lamphun – None
Uttaradit – 20
Kalasin – 80
Khon Kaen – 308

Chaiyaphum – 167
Nakhon Panom – 68
Nakhon Ratchasima – 62
Bueng Karn – 36
Buriram – 232
Maha Sarakam – 241
Mukdaharn – 27
Yasothon – 90
Roi Et – 178
Loei – 32

Sisaket – 90
Sakon Nakhon – 79
Surin – 178
Nong Kai – 95
Nong Bua Lamphu – 125
Amnat Charoen – 30
Udon Thani – 81
Ubon Ratchathani – 238
Krabi – 11
Chumporn – 11

Trang – 6
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 46
Narathiwas – 16
Pattani – 15
Phangnga – 8
Pattalung – 21
Phuket – 24
Yala – 5
Kanchanaburi – 68
Tak – 22

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 50
Phetchaburi – 44
Ratchaburi – 59
Ranong – 9
Songkla – 43
Satun – 13
Surat Thani – 18

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

