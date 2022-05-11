Wednesday Covid Update: 7,650 new cases; provincial totals

56 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 29,252 with 7,554 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,650 new Covid-19 cases and 9,322 recoveries. There are now 78,274 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 39 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,345,218 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,121,783 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 134,938,480 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 19,292 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 50,777 received their second dose, and 76,588 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 2,463

Kamphaeng Phet – 64

Chai Nat – 11

Nakhon Nayok – 65

Nakhon Pathom – 92

Nakhon Sawan – 117

Nonthaburi – 88

Pathum Thani – 85

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 122

Pichit – 30

Pissanuloak – 86

Phetchbun – 40

Lob Buri – 25

Samut Prakarn – 198

Samut Songkram – 18

Samut Sakhon – 112

Saraburi – 12

Sing Buri – 12

Sukhothai – 66

Suphan Buri – 111

Ang Thong – 19

Uthai Thani – 61

Chantaburi – 97

Chachengsao – 132

Chon Buri – 189

Trat – 31

Prachin Buri – 94

Rayong – 50

Srakaew – 63

Chiang Rai – 2

Chiang Mai – 54

Nan – 24

Payao – 13

Prae – 6

Mae Hong Sorn – 10

Lampang – None

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 20

Kalasin – 80

Khon Kaen – 308

Chaiyaphum – 167

Nakhon Panom – 68

Nakhon Ratchasima – 62

Bueng Karn – 36

Buriram – 232

Maha Sarakam – 241

Mukdaharn – 27

Yasothon – 90

Roi Et – 178

Loei – 32

Sisaket – 90

Sakon Nakhon – 79

Surin – 178

Nong Kai – 95

Nong Bua Lamphu – 125

Amnat Charoen – 30

Udon Thani – 81

Ubon Ratchathani – 238

Krabi – 11

Chumporn – 11

Trang – 6

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 46

Narathiwas – 16

Pattani – 15

Phangnga – 8

Pattalung – 21

Phuket – 24

Yala – 5

Kanchanaburi – 68

Tak – 22

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 50

Phetchaburi – 44

Ratchaburi – 59

Ranong – 9

Songkla – 43

Satun – 13

Surat Thani – 18