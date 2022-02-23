Wednesday Covid Update: 21,232 new infections, provincial totals

39 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 22,730 with 1,032 of those fatalities since the start of this year, mostly related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 21,232 new Covid infections and 16,662 recoveries. There are now 173,605 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 160 were found in Thai correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,770,793 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 547,358 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 122,185,472 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA.

Yesterday, 57,958 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 42,977 received their second dose, and 168,538 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 1,369

Bangkok – 3,079

Samut Prakan – 990

Ubon Ratchathani – 190

Phuket – 648

Khon Kaen – 298

Chiang Mai – 361

Nonthaburi – 724

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 782

Rayong – 481

Udon Thani – 141

Buriram – 463

Surat Thani – 266

Maha Sarakham – 200

Nakhon Ratchasima – 587

Pathum Thani – 340

Samut Sakhon – 573

Songkla – 177

Pattalung – 117

Chachoengsao – 348

Sisaket – 94

Kalasin – 300

Prachuap Kiri Khan – 239

Roi Et – 188

Surin – 429

Nakhon Sawan – 254

Prachin Buri – 324

Nakhon Pathom – 434

Lampang – 69

Pitsanuloak – 173

Saraburi – 221

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 288

Trang – 88

Phang Nga – 93

Chaiyaphum – 326

Tak – 102

Lop Buri – 126

Petchabun – 125

Krabi – 150

Kanchanaburi – 166

Ratchaburi – 443

Chanthaburi – 229

Sakon Nakhon – 30

Nong Kai – 152

Trat – 42

Yasothon – 97

Nan – 39

Srakaew – 95

Chumporn – 160

Payao – 66

Nakhon Panom – 138

Mukdaharn – 60

Chiang Rai – 79

Phetchburi – 197

Pattani – 125

Suphan Buri – 474

Kamphaeng Phet – 213

Nakhon Nayok – 162

Satun – 118

Bueng Karn – 26

Amnat Charoen – 69

Yala – 144

Uthai Thani – 57

Mae Hong Son – 16

Loei – 71

Nong Bua Lumphu – 134

Chainat – 85

Pichit – 90

Phrae – 66

Uttaradit – 285

Sukhothai – 195

Narathiwas – 87

Samut Songkhram – 124

Ranong – 81

Lamphun – 24

Ang Thong – 79

Singburi – 29