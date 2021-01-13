Phuket
Phuket health chief urges “red zone” travellers to abide by quarantine measures
With Phuket’s new disease control measures requiring those travelling from high risk areas to quarantine, the province’s public health chief is now saying those at alternative state quarantine hotels won’t be locked up in their rooms throughout their 14 day stay in isolation. He says guests can wander through certain areas of the hotel to have meals and do other activities.
Those travelling from “red zone” provinces are required to self-quarantine at a hotel or at their home for 14 days. People from areas classified as the “highest risk,” including Samut Sakhon, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, must quarantine and undergo a Covid-19 swab test.
The public health chief Thanit Sermkaew says there will be harsh penalties for anyone who violates the new measures and urges travellers to stay at their quarantine location, home or hotel, for 14 days. People who violate the order can be punished under the Disease Control Act, either under Section 51, which carries a fine up to 20,000 baht, or under Section 52, which carries up to a year in jail and a fine up to 100,000 baht.
“It would be great if visitors from the ‘red zone’ areas stay in their hotels, so we are asking for their cooperation. They do not need to stay only in their room. They are able to do activities within the hotel, such as having meals, swimming, yoga and other activities… Please do not go outside the hotel. That would be a good preventative measure in Phuket province.”
Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panaphong says hotels should “request” that their guests stay inside the hotel.
“Phuket officials have asked for the cooperation from operators to record the travel moments of guests before they arrived at the hotel and to request that their guests stay within the hotel area only, not to go outside of the hotel area.”
People who completed quarantine in Bangkok and tested negative for Covid-19 do not need to quarantine in Phuket as long as they travel directly to the island immediately after being released.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Phuket
Screening measures to enter Phuket, travellers from “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine
Phuket authorities have announced screening measures for those entering the island province, which includes requiring those travelling from 20 “red zone” provinces to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those travelling from “hotspot” and “high risk” areas are required to do a swab test. While measures were put into effect over the weekend, some people say nothing has changed.
The “required” self-quarantine, which is apparently monitored by the Mor Chana tracking app, might be more of a guideline than a requirement. Arrivees on flights from Bangkok to Phuket Sunday morning, just 24 hours after the new screening measures were imposed, were not required to self-quarantine.
The minimum required for all individuals travelling to Phuket is to 1) download the “Mor Chana” app on their smartphones and display them when the officer calls for inspection, and 2) register online through the website www.gophuget.com to inform officials of the travel details to Phuket.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Late-night alcohol ban in Phuket, bars to close at midnight
Bars and other entertainment venues in Phuket must close at midnight, according to an order imposed by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Restaurants can stay open late, but are ordered to stop selling alcohol at midnight. The order is effective today until January 20, but could be extended further if the Covid-19 situation does not improve.
Phuket also recently announced travel restrictions for arrivals on the island. Those travelling from the “highest-risk” areas within the “red zone” provinces “must now quarantine for 14 days” upon arriving to Phuket, according to the announcement released by the Phuket PR department over the weekend.
The ban on late-night alcohol sales was issued yesterday following the Communicable Disease Committee meeting. The committee, which is chaired by the governor, unanimously agreed to apply restrictions to pubs, bars, restaurants, and other entertainment venues to prevent the virus spread in other parts of the country although there are no new infections in the province.
Restrictions in the order are as follows…
- All entertainment venues, pubs, bars, karaoke venues and other places that open to provide similar services must close at midnight.
- Restaurants and food courts are not allowed to sell alcohol beverages inside the venues after midnight.
People who fail to comply with the order restricting alcohol sales could be punished under the Disease Control Act, either under Section 51 which carries a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or under Section 52 which carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a fine up to 100,000 baht. Those found violating the order can also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree which carries a penalty of up to 2 years in prison and a 40,000 baht fine.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Can Phuket survive? Interview with Bill Barnett | VIDEO
Interview with Bill Barnett from c9Hotelworks. Phuket has now been hit with a 3rd major crisis, each one more profound than the long-term effects from the 2004 tsunami. Now the island has new restrictions imposed on arrivals on the southern island, imposed by the Phuket Provincial Authority.
