Viral pneumonia outbreak in China prompts airport checkpoints for Thai-bound passengers | The Thaiger

Thailand

Viral pneumonia outbreak in China prompts airport checkpoints for Thai-bound passengers

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Viral pneumonia outbreak in China prompts airport checkpoints for Thai-bound passengers
A viral pneumonia outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan is causing concern across the region. At least 59 patients there have been placed under observation so far.

As a precaution, Airports of Thailand has set up checkpoints at four of Thailand’s airports to measure body temperature as passengers deplane and filter out suspected carriers before they reach immigration. It has also increased the frequency of cleaning of airplane bathrooms. Staff are told to report any suspected cases of pneumonia.

The Department of Disease Control told the AOT that Chinese authorities have ruled out the highly contagious SARS virus, Middle East Respitatory Synrome (MERS) and bird flu.

Thai airports are coordinating and requesting that flights from Wuhan land at airports where the checkpoints have been set up, namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket and Chiang Mai airports. Authorities are instructing people travelling from risky areas who experience symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to see a doctor or health official immediately due to the danger of complications and spreading the virus.

For more information, the public is urged to call the Department of Disease Control hotline on 1422. Passengers can inquire about flights and services 24 hours a day at the AOT call centre, 1722.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Thai PM will head new drought command centre

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Thai PM will head new drought command centre

Cabinet is expected to approve the establishment of a special command centre along with associated budget to tackle Thailand’s looming drought; expected to be the worst in four decades. The hot season is now well underway and is expected to continue until mid April.

Narumon Pinyosinwat, a government spokesperson, says the “command centre” will be headed by Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and was the brainchild of the National Water Resources Committee, in anticipation of water shortages, which are expected to be the worst for decades. Mrs. Narumon says the PM is fully aware of the severity of the upcoming drought and is instructing all agencies to prepare to cope with the problem.

The command centre will be divided into working groups, tasked with water management, water forecasting, early warning systems and public relations.

The NWRC and related agencies are also being empowered to develop a 20 year water management plan, to ensure that every Thai village and town will have access to clean water for consumption, for agriculture as well as industry.

In the north-eastern province of Nong Khai, on the banks of the mighty Mekong river, water resources officials report that the levels have dropped to an average of 1.46 metres, a whopping 10.74 metres below the top of the river bank. It’s also reported that algae and lichen are forming in the river bed as the water becomes stagnant. The current conditions make fishing is almost impossible.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Politics

Opposition’s gains foreshadow more government conflict – Poll

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Opposition's gains foreshadow more government conflict – Poll

A new survey by Super Poll shows support for the current administration (the Palang Pracharat-led coalition) at 34% and support for the opposition parties at 36.6%. Super Poll’s CEO Noppadon Kannika says that increasing popularity of the opposition could indicate a looming showdown.

The poll indicates the number of “politically silent” government supporters has decreased significantly, from 56.1% in April to just 29.4%t as of this month. It seems Thais are now more likely to speak out about their political preferences 10 months after the first general election in five years.

According to a Social Media Voice survey (also via Net Super Poll), 7.27 million Thais communicated on social media about the opposition’s “Run Against Dictatorship” event scheduled for January 12, about former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and about Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit. The survey exposed the government’s current failure to rally its supporters, as only a little more than half a million voiced support for the rival “Trail Running” campaign.

Noppadon says the opposition uses “emotional management”, which is “key to motivating collective behaviour,” but that the government’s approach is more conventional and “rational”.

SOURCE: The Nation

Environment

Keeping Thailand’s taps from running dry

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Keeping Thailand's taps from running dry

“There is no way that we can send enough water to supply all these farms.”

It could be the worst seasonal drought for four decades according to the Office of National Water Resources.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post, ONWR secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong recalled that during the severe drought in 2015 (when Thailand was under military rule), soldiers were sent to protect wells from indiscriminate pumping by local villagers irrigating their farms.

Somkiat has a long history with the Thai Royal Irrigation Department and it the leading authority in the country when it comes to water management issues.

“Now the government can’t do that because the country has become a democracy. People will do whatever they want, and this could lead to disputes.”

The ONWR was created two years ago to address the country’s water issues and challenges, and is “in charge of water resource management and coordinating policies and goals across 20 state agencies”.

When head of the Royal Irrigation Department, Somkiat spent decades building irrigation canals and developing water infrastructures across the country, ranging from small dams to mega reservoirs. But he says the ONWR is different, serving more as a think tank to develop the country’s water strategies and policies.

He says the ONWR is also promoting less water-intensive crops, providing alternative jobs during periods of drought and proposing compensation for farmers who skip a year of planting due to this year’s drought.

“The situation will get worse because the RID might need to release fresh water, which should really be saved for consumption, to drive out seawater which is rushing into the Chao Phraya.”

“We are trying to limit the pumping of water to farmlands because we really have to save what little water we have for human consumption,” he told the Bangkok Post.

Thailand’s Central region is predicted to be the hardest hit by the looming drought, focussed on the 22 provinces along the Chao Phraya River. Somkiat also predicts farmland will be affected because the amount of land for farming has risen by 3 million rai in recent years.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keeping Thailand's taps from running dry

PHOTO: Somkiat Prajamwong, the Office of National Water Resources secretary general – National News Bureau of Thailand

