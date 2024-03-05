Violent clash between Thai and Filipino trans groups rocks Bangkok

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 07:50, 05 March 2024| Updated: 07:50, 05 March 2024
89 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Chaos erupted early this morning outside a hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 11 when a violent confrontation broke out between Thai and Filipino ladyboys. The Thai group assembled in response to an incident on March 5, where a Thai ladyboy was assaulted and robbed by a group of about 20 Filipino ladyboys. Tensions heightened as the Thai group demanded justice, leading to a heavy police presence from Lumpini Police Station to secure the scene and negotiate a path to peace.

The standoff intensified as the Thai group, numbering in the hundreds, refused to back down, occupying the space in front of the hotel where the Filipino group was staying. The gathering persisted into the early hours, with the Thai group shouting “Thailand!” and “Get out!” as the Filipino individuals, evidently intimidated, refused to leave the premises. At around 3:30am, police officers, numbering just over ten, arrived to establish a perimeter around the hotel and escort the first two Filipino individuals out amidst the uproar.

Despite pleas from the police, communicated over loudspeakers, to avoid violence, the situation quickly descended into mayhem as the Thai group began hurling bottles at the emerging Filipino individuals. Several members of the Thai group broke through the police line and physically attacked the Filipino individuals, who were dressed in white hoodies and dark glasses. The police struggled to contain the violence, which culminated in the Thai group dragging the Filipino individuals out in front of the hotel to continue the assault. Ultimately, police managed to intervene and detain both the assailants and the victims, transporting them to Lumpini Police Station. The exact number of those arrested and the condition of the injured remains unknown, reported KhaoSod.

Discover lesser-known facts about Thailand’s ladyboy culture, including acceptance, beauty pageants, and societal roles. Learn how to spot a ladyboy and challenge stereotypes.

Related news
Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Beauty pageant entrance stirs debate with dramatic emergency

Published: 17:56, 04 March 2024

Thai call center scam mastermind nabbed at border

Published: 17:53, 04 March 2024

Bangkok hosts Lim Ko Niao spiritual event for devotees

Published: 17:46, 04 March 2024

Game over: Thai businessman loses millions to virtual love affair

Published: 17:43, 04 March 2024