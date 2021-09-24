Video of feet on bread appears to be from India, not Thailand

A video and news story that sent an uproar through the Thai community of workers at a bread factory putting their feet on the bread before packaging has been revealed to have not taken place in Thailand. The Immigration Bureau had ordered a far-reaching check on breadmaking factories across Thailand and particularly in Bangkok to try to uncover the source of the story.

As it turns out, the original video uploaded to YouTube on September 18 was to a channel called Nation Next, whose logo is clearly displayed at the beginning and as a watermark throughout the video. The YouTube channel is an outlet for the Indian media company that caters to younger Indians online according to their description in the video.

“Nation Next is a News Hub for New India. … Nation Next is aimed at disseminating information and analyses on the happenings and issues that concern young India through Nation Next’s various digital platforms.”

The foot story may have set off a knee-jerk reaction in Thai people because feet are considered unclean and offensive, causing Immigration to leg it to search for the culprits, or at least toe the line and investigate to reassure the public that the actions of these heels did not take place in Thailand.

While early reports stated that the incident was said to have taken place with immigrant workers in a factory rumoured to be in the Lat Phrao district of Bangkok, the full video with the Indian news organisation’s logo suggests the offence actually took place in India.

Angry commenters in the Thai community reacted with rage to the video showing workers in a bread factory putting their feet on the bread and even licking the bread products before putting them in their packaging. Many called for an investigation to identify the culprits, as well as a check on their legal work statuses and perhaps even deporting them for the incident regardless.

The original video can be seen here.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

