VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand

Dramatic aerial footage of floods in northeast Thailand reveals water hurling through a 30-metre gap in the highway that links Rasi Sali district, Srisaket province to Phon Sai district, Roi Et province.

Floods have turned the surrounding farmland into what looks like a reservoir after several days of heavy rain. As water levels rose, pressure built up and finally burst through the road yesterday at 11am. Travel between the two districts has become impossible.

Farmers are trying to deliver grass to cows that are reportedly stuck on “islands” in the colossal flood. One villager attempting to help cows got swept away by the strong current but was successfully rescued by villagers and officers from Rasi Police Station.

Director of Srisaket Irrigation Project, Chamras Suanchan, said that remedial action to repair the broken highway is underway.

Weather conditions are only set to get worse in northeast Thailand this week. Tropical Storm Noru, which has been wreaking havoc in the Philippines, is on its way to Thailand.

Typhoon Noru is expected to arrive in Thailand on Wednesday or Thursday. It is expected that northeast Thailand will be the worst hit.

SOURCE: สรยุทธ สุทัศนะจินดา กรรมกรข่าว