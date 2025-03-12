Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee60 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A six-wheel delivery truck veered off its lane and overturned onto a pickup truck, severely injuring its driver, who was trapped inside. The truck driver admitted to dozing off after leaving Chon Buri late at night to deliver parcels to Surat Thani, despite taking several rest breaks.

At 11.30am yesterday, March 11, Police Lieutenant Kriengchai Choomkaew, deputy inspector of Sawi Police Station in Chumphon province, received a report of a collision between a truck and a pickup on Asia Highway 41 at kilometre 27 in Khlon subdistrict, Sawi district. Rescue services from Saichon Rescue and Chumphon Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival on the northbound lane, they found a red Chenlong six-wheel truck with yellow license plate 74-2090 from Samut Prakan overturned on its right side on the roadside shoulder. The truck, belonging to a private transport company, is a grey Isuzu pickup, registered as ณค 9426 Bangkok, crushed underneath it.

The pickup’s roof was collapsed, trapping its driver, later identified as 62 year old Arthorn Samran, inside the driver’s seat.

Related Articles

Rescue teams assessed the situation, concerned about the truck potentially sliding and causing more damage. They coordinated to bring in a crane to stabilise the truck and safely extricate the trapped driver.

Despite Arthorn’s laboured breathing, the team acted swiftly, cutting through obstructing vehicle parts to free him. Arthorn was eventually rescued with a deformed left forearm and a severe wound on his left ankle. He was transported to Sawi Hospital in under 10 minutes.

Sanchai, the 37 year old truck driver, recounted starting his journey alone from Chon Buri at around 1am that day.

He rested at a roadside stop in Samut Songkhram before resuming his drive, followed by a meal and a refreshment stop at a petrol station near Pathom Phon intersection in Wang Phai subdistrict, Mueang district, Chumphon.

Despite these breaks, fatigue led him to momentarily fall asleep, causing the vehicle to careen off the road, cross the median, and crash into the pickup, reported KhaoSod.

Sanchai expressed deep regret for the incident, noting that if there had been obstacles like trees in the median, his truck might not have crossed into the opposite lane, preventing harm to others.

He was taken to Sawi Police Station for further questioning and has been charged with reckless driving resulting in injury and damage to government property. Additional charges will depend on the severity of Arthorn’s injuries.

Latest Thailand News
Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket Phuket News

Drug-fuelled taxi rage: Man arrested with gun and meth in Phuket

8 seconds ago
I&#8217;ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi Krabi News

I’ll be right back: Foreign tourist dines and dashes in Krabi

8 minutes ago
Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

14 minutes ago
Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video) Bangkok News

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

19 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab Phuket News

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

25 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials Thailand News

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

31 minutes ago
Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat Thailand News

Bomb explosion narrowly misses vehicle in Narathiwat

42 minutes ago
Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good Crime News

Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

46 minutes ago
Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help Thailand News

Uthai Thani housekeeper loses 12 lottery tickets, seeks public help

52 minutes ago
Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon Road deaths

Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon

60 minutes ago
Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam Pattaya News

Rent, steal, sell: Couple busted in Pattaya car theft scam

1 hour ago
Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman Crime News

Serial dater or serial hater? Thai man denies assaulting woman

1 hour ago
Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust Crime News

Police seize 520 kilogrammes of crystal meth in freezer bust

1 hour ago
Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin Bangkok News

Opposition urged to revise censure motion excluding Thaksin

2 hours ago
Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut Crime News

Man shot dead at home in Phatthalung after electricity cut

2 hours ago
Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway Pattaya News

Jomtien Beach revamp nears completion, flooding fix underway

2 hours ago
Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout Thailand News

Police allegedly involved in murder plot for 14 million baht payout

2 hours ago
Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances Thailand News

Chon Buri woman found dead, police investigate suspicious circumstances

2 hours ago
Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice Bangkok News

Thai casino plans put on ice as Cabinet refuses to roll the dice

3 hours ago
Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead Crime News

Tragic karaoke bar shooting in Phatthalung leaves woman dead

3 hours ago
Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car Thailand News

Lottery hiss-teria in Songkhla as king cobra slithers into family car

3 hours ago
Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod Thailand News

Lucky numbers frenzy as lottery tickets sell out near Khamchanod

3 hours ago
Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour&#8217;s homes Bangkok News

Heartbroken Thai woman directs men from dating app to neighbour’s homes

3 hours ago
Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke Pattaya News

Puff and cuff: Pattaya Teen’s e-cigarette hustle goes up in smoke

3 hours ago
Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop&#8217;s ‘wife’ threat Thailand News

Wake-up call: Snoozing Thai driver startled by cop’s ‘wife’ threat

4 hours ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee60 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
61 2 minutes read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

Illegal foreign workers busted in Pattaya villa scam crackdown

14 minutes ago
Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

Nurse on track: Off-duty hero saves passenger on Bangkok BTS (video)

19 minutes ago
Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

Luxury v law: Phuket crackdown targets beachfront land grab

25 minutes ago
Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

Thai man faces jail time after dropping Yaba pill in front of officials

31 minutes ago