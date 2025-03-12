Delivery truck overturns onto pickup, injuring driver in Chumphon

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A six-wheel delivery truck veered off its lane and overturned onto a pickup truck, severely injuring its driver, who was trapped inside. The truck driver admitted to dozing off after leaving Chon Buri late at night to deliver parcels to Surat Thani, despite taking several rest breaks.

At 11.30am yesterday, March 11, Police Lieutenant Kriengchai Choomkaew, deputy inspector of Sawi Police Station in Chumphon province, received a report of a collision between a truck and a pickup on Asia Highway 41 at kilometre 27 in Khlon subdistrict, Sawi district. Rescue services from Saichon Rescue and Chumphon Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival on the northbound lane, they found a red Chenlong six-wheel truck with yellow license plate 74-2090 from Samut Prakan overturned on its right side on the roadside shoulder. The truck, belonging to a private transport company, is a grey Isuzu pickup, registered as ณค 9426 Bangkok, crushed underneath it.

The pickup’s roof was collapsed, trapping its driver, later identified as 62 year old Arthorn Samran, inside the driver’s seat.

Rescue teams assessed the situation, concerned about the truck potentially sliding and causing more damage. They coordinated to bring in a crane to stabilise the truck and safely extricate the trapped driver.

Despite Arthorn’s laboured breathing, the team acted swiftly, cutting through obstructing vehicle parts to free him. Arthorn was eventually rescued with a deformed left forearm and a severe wound on his left ankle. He was transported to Sawi Hospital in under 10 minutes.

Sanchai, the 37 year old truck driver, recounted starting his journey alone from Chon Buri at around 1am that day.

He rested at a roadside stop in Samut Songkhram before resuming his drive, followed by a meal and a refreshment stop at a petrol station near Pathom Phon intersection in Wang Phai subdistrict, Mueang district, Chumphon.

Despite these breaks, fatigue led him to momentarily fall asleep, causing the vehicle to careen off the road, cross the median, and crash into the pickup, reported KhaoSod.

Sanchai expressed deep regret for the incident, noting that if there had been obstacles like trees in the median, his truck might not have crossed into the opposite lane, preventing harm to others.

He was taken to Sawi Police Station for further questioning and has been charged with reckless driving resulting in injury and damage to government property. Additional charges will depend on the severity of Arthorn’s injuries.