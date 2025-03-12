Ruff justice: Thai neighbour threatens to silence barking dog for good

Bright Choomanee
A woman received a threatening letter from a neighbour, warning that her dog would be killed due to its excessive barking. The neighbour claimed the dog barked all day and night, but the woman refuted this, stating the dog only barked sporadically.

Yesterday, March 11, a Facebook user posted a photo of the threatening letter in a group called Adorable Dog Lovers. The letter accused the dog’s owner of allowing the dog to disturb the community and warned that if the situation wasn’t rectified, the neighbour would take matters into their own hands by killing the dog.

The letter also suggested that the dog’s owner should be considerate and not burden the community.

The online post sparked numerous reactions from readers, who provided varied advice. Some suggested the dog owner should assess the situation and improve if necessary, while others recommended reporting the threat to the police.

Other commenters proposed resolving the issue by training the dog not to bark excessively or discussing the matter with the building management to find a resolution.

The woman later clarified on her personal Facebook page that her dog did not bark continuously throughout the day and night. She explained that her dog only barked in response to other dogs or when someone passed by.

She noted that they frequently checked with neighbours to ensure the barking was not excessive, and feedback indicated the barking was minimal, reported KhaoSod.

She acknowledged the dog’s barking but deemed the letter’s accusations as exaggerated. She urged for a calm understanding of the situation before escalating tensions.

In similar news, the Bang Saphan district chief in Prachuap Khiri Khan province plans to recommend to the provincial governor and immigration police that the visa of a Swiss national be revoked. This follows several incidents in which his dog attacked tourists on the beach.

