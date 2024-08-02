Nonthaburi: Elderly man found dead in car after altercation

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An elderly man was found dead in his car after a heated argument with a younger colleague escalated into violence. The incident occurred at a company in Sai Noi district, Nonthaburi province.

The discovery of the deceased, Prasert Donkaew, a 77 year old company driver, was made when his lifeless body was found inside a white Toyota Hilux Revo parked on the company premises. He was wearing a white polo shirt and black trousers, with car keys beside him and visible injuries on his right arm.

Earlier yesterday morning, Prasert had an altercation with 35 year old Amnat, an employee in the road marking department. The dispute reportedly began when Prasert’s driving nearly caused an accident with Amnat. The argument quickly turned physical, with Amnat using a broomstick to strike Prasert multiple times on his arm and body.

Amnat confessed to the assault during police questioning. He stated that the confrontation occurred around 9am and escalated to the point where he struck Prasert with the broomstick. Amnat, however, claimed that he did not intend to cause serious harm, noting the significant age difference between them.

“I didn’t mean to hurt him that badly. He’s in his 70s and I’m only 35.”

After the altercation, Prasert went to sit in his car and did not come out again. It was not until the evening that a company clerk found him unresponsive when trying to call him to work. The police were alerted and promptly arrived on the scene to investigate.

Prasert’s son, 41 year old Arthit Donkaew, expressed his shock and grief over his father’s death. He mentioned that his father had been working for the company for over 30 years, responsible for delivering paint and marking traffic lines. Arthit learned of his father’s passing through a call from the police and is awaiting the autopsy results for more details.

“My father worked here for over 30 years, driving every day and delivering materials. I was told about his death by the police, but I am still waiting for more information from the medical examination.”

Following the examination of the scene, the police handed Prasert’s body over to a foundation for transportation to the Institute of Forensic Science for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, Amnat has been taken into custody and will face legal proceedings for his actions, reported KhaoSod.