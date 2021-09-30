Updated regulations on Thailand’s quarantine period for international arrivals

Starting tomorrow, the mandatory quarantine period for vaccinated travellers entering Thailand will be reduced from 14 days to seven. Those who are either unvaccinated, or who cannot show proof of their vaccination status, face a longer quarantine period of between 10 to 14 days.

The mandatory isolation period is waived for vaccinated travellers entering Thailand through the pilot reopening projects on the islands of Phuket and Koh Samui. The government’s Phuket Information Centre recently announced that visitors arriving under the Phuket “Sandbox” project will now only need to stay at a SHA+ hotel for seven days. During that time, they can roam freely on the island. On day 8, they can travel to other provinces.

Travellers who are not entering under the island reopening projects must undergo quarantine at an alternative state quarantine or alternative quarantine hotel. For more information on ASQ and AQ hotels in Thailand, click HERE. (sponsored link)

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on