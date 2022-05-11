Thailand
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
UPDATE:
Today, Namthip got stood up by her no-show groom Ek for a second time. Namthip and her lawyer went to Nadi Police Station in Prachinburi this morning to try and get some money back from Ek after he didn’t turn up to his wedding, leaving Namthip’s family to foot the 300,000 baht bill for the wedding arrangements.
Lt. Cl. Prasit rang Ek, who agreed to go to the police station this afternoon to come to an agreement about how he could sort out the mess he made and clear his debt. In classic Ek style, he didn’t turn up.
When Ek didn’t show for a second time, Namthip didn’t delay in filing a lawsuit against him. If the lawsuit is successful, Ek will have to pay even more money.
President of the Nadi Subdistrict Admininisation Organisation Watcharaphon Siuan said he has been in contact with Ek, who said he couldn’t repay his debts yet because he is still in another province. He said he intends to go back to Prachinburi and repay his debts, but he doesn’t know when yet, because he doesn’t have 300,000 baht.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A Thai bride welcomed all her guests to her wedding on May 1 in Prachinburi province, eastern Thailand, but the groom never turned up. The man claimed to be a soldier, but when he didn’t attend his own wedding, the bride asked the Royal Thai Army to locate him. When the army checked their database, they didn’t find any army personnel under his name. The bride expects he couldn’t afford to pay the dowry requested from her parents.
The bride, a 40 year old factory worker named Namthip, spent 300,000 baht on the wedding in Kabin Buri district. She said she borrowed the money from her family, spent it all on wedding arrangements, and now she needs to pay it back all on her own.
Namthip arranged various Chinese ceremonies and traditions and prepared 50 tables of food and drinks for her wedding guests. She stood and welcomed all the guests, but as the time passed, the groom didn’t turn up to the event. When she tried to contact him, he didn’t pick up. She said that after a while, she realised that he had deceived her.
The man told her his name was Suwannahong, or Ek, and that he was a soldier with the rank of Sergeant Major.
Yesterday, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Army Cl. Sirichan Ngathong said he checked the army’s database but found no army personnel under his name.
Namthip, with a trembling voice, told Thai media…
“Me and my boyfriend, who claimed to be a Sergeant Major, have been in a relationship since December last year. He also claimed to be a bodyguard for local politicians in Nadi subdistrict. His personality, clothes and speech made me believe he was a real soldier and bodyguard. Therefore, I felt no need to confirm his identity with the army while we were together. He was a good natured man, consistently got along well with my family, and took care of everything in the house.”
Namthip’s parents requested a dowry of 200,000 baht and 3 baht of gold from Ek. Around 7am on the day of the wedding, Ek rang Namthip and argued about the dowry money. After that, the bride couldn’t contact him anymore.
She said that throughout their relationship, she attempted to contact and visit Ek’s relatives in Nakhon Ratchasima province, but Ek would always find an excuse why she couldn’t visit. She said she never once spoke to any of Ek’s relatives.
Four days later, the groom remains uncontactable, and his whereabouts unknown.
SOURCE: Ejan
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man who released cobras at Bangkok intersection slaps political activist in the face
Fortune telling tarantula predicts lottery numbers in central Thailand
German tourist missing in Phuket
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Thailand News Today | New “digital nomad” visa gets cheaper
Man stabbed to death at wedding in southern Thailand
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
Foreigner gets into car crash with Youtube stars in Chon Buri
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
Man allegedly threatens ex-girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef facing “mass bleaching”
‘Yellow shirt’ leaders facing possible prison sentence
Thai kindergarten forces students to wear military uniform, sparks outrage
New wages for Thailand’s skilled workers
Thailand News Update | Phuket targets 1 million tourists for last quarter
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Pattaya3 days ago
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
- North East2 days ago
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
- Crime2 days ago
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
- Cannabis1 day ago
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
- Malaysia2 days ago
Malaysia watches more pornography than any other Asian country, study reveals
Recent comments: