Road deaths
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
A well-known Italian chef died in a motorbike accident in the early hours of this morning in Pattaya. He was driving at a very high speed when he crashed into a power pole, according to witnesses.
The body of 40 year old Matteo (surname withheld) was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood at around 12:30am this morning. The crash happened on Jomtien Second Road in Bang Lamung district. His motorbike was found lying in the road nearby.
According to witnesses, Matteo was not wearing a safety helmet and was driving at a very high speed when the incident happened.
Matteo was a chef at an Italian restaurant near Jomtien beach. He was well-known among Pattaya’s expat community.
No other parties were involved in the accident. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the details of Matteo’s tragic death.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Man who released cobras at Bangkok intersection slaps political activist in the face
Fortune telling tarantula predicts lottery numbers in central Thailand
German tourist missing in Phuket
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Thailand News Today | New “digital nomad” visa gets cheaper
Man stabbed to death at wedding in southern Thailand
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya
Foreigner gets into car crash with Youtube stars in Chon Buri
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
Man allegedly threatens ex-girlfriend with gun in Chon Buri
Australia’s Great Barrier Reef facing “mass bleaching”
‘Yellow shirt’ leaders facing possible prison sentence
Thai kindergarten forces students to wear military uniform, sparks outrage
New wages for Thailand’s skilled workers
Thailand News Update | Phuket targets 1 million tourists for last quarter
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
After child suffers animal bite, Phuket beach cleared for patrols
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Foreigner kills 1 Frenchman and 1 Thai woman in gun incident
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
The Best Beach Hotels in Thailand
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
In a ranking of the world’s top tourism destinations, Thailand slips in at number 4
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
- Thailand2 hours ago
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Pattaya3 days ago
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
- North East2 days ago
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
- Crime2 days ago
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
- Cannabis1 day ago
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month