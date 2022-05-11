Popular Italian chef dies in motorbike crash in Pattaya

A well-known Italian chef died in a motorbike accident in the early hours of this morning in Pattaya. He was driving at a very high speed when he crashed into a power pole, according to witnesses.

The body of 40 year old Matteo (surname withheld) was discovered lying face down in a pool of blood at around 12:30am this morning. The crash happened on Jomtien Second Road in Bang Lamung district. His motorbike was found lying in the road nearby.

According to witnesses, Matteo was not wearing a safety helmet and was driving at a very high speed when the incident happened.

Matteo was a chef at an Italian restaurant near Jomtien beach. He was well-known among Pattaya’s expat community.

No other parties were involved in the accident. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the details of Matteo’s tragic death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News