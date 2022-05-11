South
Man stabbed to death at wedding in southern Thailand
A man stabbed another man to death at a wedding party in Thailand’s southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last night, according to police in Nopphitam district. Witnesses told police that the victim, 58 year old Diam Yangkaew, had been drinking with other guests at a table, when another man showed up on a motorcycle.
They say the man walked up to Diam with a knife, and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing the scene. Nopphitam police suspect that Diam and the man who stabbed him had fought at another wedding that Diam had been at earlier. They found Diam dead on the ground in a pool of blood. The suspect, Prasit Praditsorn, later surrendered to police.
Another stabbing attack happened in Thailand last week in the central province of Samut Prakan. A jealous man stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new partner over 30 times, leaving him lying in a pool of blood at a busy market. The unconscious victim was given CPR at the scene and was rushed to Chularat 5 hospital, but didn’t survive the attack.
A vendor at the famous flea market in Bang Sao Thong district said lots of people saw what happened but no one dared intervene because the assailant stabbed the victim repeatedly. The victim’s elder sister told police that the attacker was the former lover of her brother’s girlfriend. She said the ex-boyfriend had attempted to reconcile their relationship, but had been rejected.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
