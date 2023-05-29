Pineapple plant leaves locals pining for lottery jackpot luck

Photo by Khaosod

Residents marvelled at an unusual pineapple plant, featuring more than 10 two-tiered pineapple shoots, leading them to make offerings and seek lucky numbers ahead of the lottery draw on Thursday, June 1. The unusual pineapple, found in Ban Tam, Phayao province, Thailand, has drawn many residents to witness the phenomenon and seek good fortune.

This unusual pineapple plant stands out among the others in the plantation, producing normal fruit, but with a fascinating feature: a single pineapple with two layers of shoots or buds, forming a beautiful pattern on the fruit itself. News of this unique pineapple spread among the community, who have come to light incense and offer prayers, hoping for lucky lottery numbers.

Upon investigating, neighbours discovered the number 916 on the incense sticks and counted 278 buds on the pineapple plant. They noted and photographed the numbers, planning to use them when buying tickets for the upcoming lottery draw.

Another event to seek lucky numbers happened in Prachi Buri. Residents took part in a two-day ceremony involving a legendary giant spider to predict lottery numbers. They hope to win in Thursday’s draw, as the ritual has proven successful, reportedly bringing good fortune in lottery prediction. The villagers believe the spider’s predictions will bring them good fortune and are eager to see if their faith in the ritual pays off. To read more click here

In other lottery number news, a snake found on the 501 Bangkok bus route caused quite a stir on social media for superstitious lottery fanatics who were left slithering to find out the bus’ registration number.

Follow us on :













A TikTok user, @fatimapun posted a video of the snake slithering on a bus grab rail. Passengers believed the bus’s registration number, 11-8617, was lucky for the next lottery draw.

The video showed the driver reassuring passengers while some joked that the snake should get off first. Thousands of viewers and commenters revealed they plan to use the bus’ registration number in the lottery. To read more about the story click HERE.