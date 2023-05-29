Thai residents use ancient ceremony for lottery prediction

Photo by Thairath

Residents in Prachin Buri, Thailand, took part in a two-day ceremony involving a legendary giant spider to predict lottery numbers. They hope to win in Thursday’s June 1 draw, as the ritual has proven successful, reportedly bringing good fortune in lottery prediction.

On May 28, villagers performed the lottery prediction ritual using a legendary spider at the Non Somboon house in Muang Kao, Kabin Buri district, Prachin Buri province. The ceremony previously resulted in two successful predictions, using five floral bouquets and various candles and incense. The head of the household recited incantations for good luck and wealth. He placed the spider above the numerals 0-9 on three pieces of paper.

The spider was positioned facing east, based on advice from older villagers’ stories of accurate lottery predictions and good fortune. This specific ritual required completion for two nights in a row for the enchanted spider to provide its desired number.

Approximately one hour after completing the ceremony, the spider finally selected a set of numbers. A sequence of 627, and another number, 57, created excitement among the expectant villagers. They are now eager to try their luck in the draw scheduled for June 1.

The villagers believe the spider’s predictions will bring them good fortune and are eager to see if their faith in the ritual pays off.

Another search for potential winning lottery numbers is underway as the Thai government lottery draw date of Thursday, June 1 approaches.

Gamblers and lottery enthusiasts are actively sharing their predictions, including those on the popular social media platform TikTok. One user, @owansqjw0dk, whose real name is Jindarat, gained attention by posting a clip on their account claiming to have found the lucky numbers by analysing Thai lottery statistics.

Jindarat’s method, which they referred to as the “Rice Mill Sign Technique,” alleged that the previous lottery round’s number 903 corresponds with the last three digits of the top prize-winning number 132903. Read more about the story click here