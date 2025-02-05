Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
79 2 minutes read
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Unregistered hotel operators entering the registration system could significantly increase hidden tourism revenues, potentially reaching 3.5 trillion baht if successful, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated that the annual revenue reported by the ministry is lower than the actual tourism figures due to the extensive informal economy, which includes illegal accommodations and home-sharing platforms like Airbnb.

Advertisements

The new Hotel Act, designed for small and medium-sized operators, is expected to be presented in Parliament by April, aiming to bridge this gap.

As the government initiated the Amazing Thailand Grand and Sports Year 2025 campaign, targeting 3.5 trillion baht in revenue, Sorawong noted that recognising revenue from these informal businesses could help surpass last year’s 2.75 trillion baht earnings.

Related Articles

Ratchaporn Poolsawadee, Vice-President of the Tourism Council of Thailand, emphasised the importance of registering more accommodations for the tourism industry. He highlighted that the government could collect taxes to ensure fair competition, while newly registered operators would benefit from stimulus schemes, trade shows, and financial loans to maintain competitiveness.

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Thailand Business News

Ratchaporn revealed that over 85% of 100,000 accommodations nationwide remain unregistered. These operators generate hundreds of thousands to millions of baht monthly, indicating a potential revenue increase if they register.

He suggested that the government should also attract businesses like Airbnb and ride-hailing services while eliminating illegal foreign operators and nominee businesses that divert tourism income abroad.

Advertisements

Naree Suneta, President of the Hostel Thailand Association, mentioned that some small operators hesitate to register due to concerns over high rates. She proposed that the government inform them of benefits like eligibility for special rate loans.

In Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, only 20 out of 140 accommodations have licences. Chinnawat Udomniyom, president of Phuket Boutique Accommodation Consortium, noted that while hotels in Phuket benefit from higher room rates due to their popularity among foreign tourists, few hold licences.

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Business Travel News

Chinnawat stated that the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket office aims for a new high of 500 billion baht in revenue this year, with attracting more operators into the system as a key driver.

The association supports the new Hotel Act for small and medium hotels, as the ministerial draft easing regulations is set to expire in August, with many applications unlikely to meet the deadline.

He also suggested that the government address nominees and illegal businesses, such as Chinese-owned tour companies, accommodations, and foreign tour guides, which contribute to lost revenue for Phuket’s thriving tourism industry, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht Crime News

Phatthalung woman detains parents over 30 million baht

53 minutes ago
Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results Bangkok News

Anutin: Thaksin still has political power despite election results

1 hour ago
IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub Business News

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal Business News

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

1 hour ago
Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht Bangkok News

Unregistered hotels could boost tourism revenue to 3.5 trillion baht

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

2 hours ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos Crime News

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

2 hours ago
Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8 Politics News

Thai hostages freed by Hamas to return home on Febraury 8

2 hours ago
Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest Crime News

Tunisian tourist tries to outrun Karon cops, chase ends in arrest

2 hours ago
Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus Thailand News

Thailand PM strengthens China ties with investment focus

2 hours ago
Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown Bangkok News

Over 27 tonnes of illegal drugs to be destroyed in ONCB crackdown

2 hours ago
King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand Thailand News

King cobra found in bathroom prompts urgent rescue in Thailand

3 hours ago
Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare Central Thailand News

Trunk road surprise: Prachin Buri motorists have elephant-sized scare

3 hours ago
Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin Crime News

Thai woman suspected of burning father to death in Kalasin

3 hours ago
Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi Crime News

Troublemaker arrested after assaulting elderly man in Nonthaburi

3 hours ago
Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested Crime News

Uzbek tourist robbed at Patong Beach, thieves arrested

3 hours ago
CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse Entertainment

CH7HD joins forces with Columbia Pictures Aquaverse

3 hours ago
Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife&#8217;s car, writes vulgarities on it Crime News

Jealous Thai man smashes ex-wife’s car, writes vulgarities on it

3 hours ago
Man arrested after girlfriend&#8217;s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital Crime News

Man arrested after girlfriend’s suspicious death in Chon Buri hospital

3 hours ago
Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt Crime News

Bus crash in Tak leaves driver, attendant dead, 35 tourists hurt

4 hours ago
Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht Crime News

Man arrested in Kanchanaburi smuggling heroin worth 50,000 baht

4 hours ago
Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form Bangkok News

Thailand’s new digital entry rule sparks panic: TM6 form

4 hours ago
Romance scammer &#8216;Noon Hundred Faces&#8217; caught after 4 million baht loss Crime News

Romance scammer ‘Noon Hundred Faces’ caught after 4 million baht loss

4 hours ago
Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown Crime News

Police raid Pattaya nightclubs in surprise crackdown

4 hours ago
Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani Crime News

Tutor arrested for alleged sexual assaults in Pathum Thani

4 hours ago
Bangkok NewsBusiness NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
79 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

IMPACT invests 5 billion baht to expand MICE hub

1 hour ago
Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

Bank of Thailand targets illegal loan apps for removal

1 hour ago
Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

Nonthaburi: Retired teacher loses 2 million baht in call centre scam

2 hours ago
Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

Thai man throws ex-girlfriend down stairs, threatens to share explicit videos

2 hours ago