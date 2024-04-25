UN report unveils Asia’s climate catastrophe

Photo courtesy of AFP via TRT World

Asia, the world’s disaster epicentre, has been hit by an onslaught of climate chaos, reveals a damning United Nations report.

Floods and storms reign supreme, leaving devastation in their wake, as the region grapples with scorching temperatures and melting glaciers.

In a world heating to unprecedented levels, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) declares Asia as the frontline of the climate crisis. Warming at an alarming rate, the continent faces a perilous future, with catastrophic events becoming more frequent and severe.

WMO Chief Celeste Saulo issues a stark warning.

“The report’s conclusions are sobering.”

From record-breaking heatwaves to relentless deluges, the toll on lives, economies, and ecosystems is profound.

The State of the Climate in Asia 2023 report paints a grim picture, highlighting escalating climate indicators and their dire consequences. Asia remains the hardest hit by weather-related disasters, with floods and storms claiming lives and livelihoods.

With temperatures soaring, glaciers vanishing, and sea levels rising, Asia stands on the brink of catastrophe. From Siberia to Japan, the heatwave’s grip tightens, leaving no corner untouched.

As floods ravage communities and storms wreak havoc, over two thousand lives are lost, and millions are left stranded, reported TRT World.

Yet, the WMO issues a rallying cry for action, stressing the urgency of reducing emissions and adapting to a changing climate.

In related news, a heatwave accompanied by strong winds and hail is forecasted to hit northern Thailand with temperatures expected to soar to a sweltering 44 degrees Celsius, breaking records previously held by Mae Hong Son province in 2016 and Tak province last year.

The Thai Meteorological Department warned of extreme weather conditions due to a low-pressure area caused by an intense heatwave covering northern Thailand.

In other news, the Ministry of Public Health issued a warning about the dangers of Thailand’s heatwaves after 30 deaths were attributed to heatstroke this year.