Thailand’s heatwaves claims 30 lives so far

The Ministry of Public Health issued a warning about the dangers of Thailand’s heatwaves after 30 deaths were attributed to heatstroke this year.

Medical professionals are advising the public to avoid prolonged exposure to intense sunlight and to take precautions against a potential spike in Covid-19 cases, particularly among vulnerable groups.

With the temperature soaring, Thailand is grappling with the consequences of extreme heat. The Ministry of Public Health revealed that the country’s current heatwave has already claimed 30 lives.

Health officials are urging the public to steer clear of direct sunlight for extended periods, emphasising the risk of heat stroke, a fatal condition that occurs when the body overheats.

The advice comes as the country experiences a surge in temperatures, which can lead to a range of heat-related illnesses.

Heatstroke is particularly dangerous as it can cause serious damage to the body’s internal systems and can be fatal if not promptly treated. Those most at risk are individuals who spend long periods outdoors, especially in direct sunlight.

Drink water

To combat the risks, medical experts are recommending that people drink plenty of clean water frequently, and for those who sweat excessively, replenish with electrolyte solutions. The consumption of alcohol should be avoided as it can exacerbate dehydration.

The public is encouraged to wear light-coloured clothing that allows for adequate ventilation and to never leave anyone inside a parked car under the sun, as temperatures can rise rapidly within just 10-20 minutes.

The post-Songkran period has also seen an uptick in Covid cases, particularly among the 608 group, which includes the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Authorities are urging these high-risk individuals to take extra precautions, such as wearing masks in crowded areas and maintaining hand hygiene.

Influenza remains prevalent as well, with 128,156 cases reported since the beginning of the year, affecting all age groups.

Vaccinations are recommended for general populations and high-risk groups to prevent severe flu and Covid complications.

Health threats

Dengue fever, another health threat, has been reported in 24,108 cases, mainly affecting children aged 5-14 years, with 22 fatalities. The public is called upon to help eliminate mosquito breeding sites by following the “3-keep” preventive measures to curb not only dengue but also chikungunya and Zika virus infections.

Symptoms of dengue fever can include high fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, rashes, and bleeding spots on the skin. The public is advised against self-medicating and to use only paracetamol for fever relief while avoiding non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, which can lead to severe complications.

The Ministry of Public Health’s message is clear: take preventive measures against the heat, remain vigilant for Covid and influenza, and actively participate in mosquito control to reduce the spread of vector-borne diseases.

As temperatures continue to climb, staying informed and proactive about health risks is crucial for the well-being of all residents in Thailand.