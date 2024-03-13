Sustainability Week Asia 2024: A call to action for climate crisis

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs spoke at the Sustainability Week Asia 2024 event hosted by Economist Impact, under The Economist media group, held at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

In his opening remarks, Parnpree rallied an esteemed audience comprising business magnates, both domestic and international, alongside government representatives, academia, and experts.

Highlighting the gravity of the climate crisis, the deputy prime minister underscored the imperative for immediate action, emphasising the escalating impacts and looming perils. He stressed the urgency of robust public-private partnerships aimed at facilitating net-zero transitions, accentuating Thailand’s steadfast commitments and endeavours in combating climate change.

Touching upon pivotal areas such as EV supply chains, Green Finance, Sustainability Bonds, and the burgeoning carbon market, Parnpree showcased Thailand’s proactive stance. Moreover, he spotlighted the nation’s advocacy for investment in the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, rooted in the Bangkok Goals endorsed by APEC Economic Leaders in 2022 during Thailand’s host year.

In a poignant plea, Parnpree advocated for unwavering support to aid developing nations in their transitional phases and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change, reported Pattaya Mail.

As Sustainability Week Asia unfolded for the third time, marking its inaugural presence in Thailand, it underscored the nation’s pivotal role in sustainable development on the global stage.

In related news, climate change and the moderate effects of the El Niño phenomenon have led to a reduction in Thailand’s water supply, prompting authorities to advise second-crop farmers against the cultivation of off-season rice.

The lower water levels have necessitated a revised water distribution plan to support existing plantations where crops are yet to be harvested.

In other news, the severe consequences of climate change could be curbed in Thailand by expanding forest coverage on unused lands, asserted a water expert. Royon Jitdon, who provides advice to the Hydro-Informatics Institute under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, expressed confidence in the climate change mitigation capabilities of forest plantations, particularly in terms of reducing drought impacts in agricultural regions.