Truckers win in Thailand I GMT

This year, 450 kilometres of communication lines will be placed underground. The cabinet on Tuesday agreed to cut the excise tax on diesel. Thai woman’s OnlyFans content stolen, officers say she could face pornography charges. Men are flocking to a barbershop in Chon Buri after the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei came in for a haircut. All this coming up on todays Good Morning Thailand with Jay and Tim.

