Crime
Interpol Red Notices issued for 2 Canadians wanted for Phuket hit job
Interpol has issued Red Notices for both suspects wanted in the targeted killing of an Indian national in Phuket. Alleged gang member Jimi “Slice” Sandhu was gunned down in the car park of his villa near Rawai beach on the evening of February 4. Police are searching for 2 ex-servicemen from Canada in relation to the killing, believed to be a targeted hit in a dispute between criminal gangs.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Interpol has issued the Red Notices to all 195 member countries, including Thailand. The notices carry warnings for police in all countries to be careful when arresting the men, who have been described as, “armed, dangerous, an escape risk, suicidal, and violent”. They have been named as Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre and Gene Karl Lahrkamp, both 37 years of age.
Thai police investigating Sandhu’s murder found several spent shells at the scene of the crime and in a further search, officers recovered a semi-automatic Walther PPK and a CZ, another semi-automatic pistol, both of which had been discarded in the waters off Rawai beach. It’s understood the suspects arrived in Thailand around 6 weeks before the murder, flying out 2 days after it.
Meanwhile, the dead man, who emigrated to Canada with his parents as a child, was deported from Canada in 2016 for what officials said were criminal activities. He is believed to have been involved in drugs crimes and since his deportation, has spent his time between Dubai and Southeast Asia. He arrived in Thailand by private jet from Malaysia in late January, entering on a fake passport.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
